CAMDEN — Camden sheriff’s deputies will see more money in their next paycheck following county leaders' approval this week of a 14% increase to Sheriff's Office employee pay.
The Camden Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to support the increase to the sheriff’s office’s payroll. The increase, which takes effect immediately, will add more money to deputies' paychecks based on their rank and position.
The pay increase follows a study by the Camden Sheriff's Office showing that of 28 area law enforcement agencies, Camden sheriff's employees rank among the lowest paid, said Camden Manager Erin Burke.
“The board should consider salary adjustments to address current retention and future recruitment concerns,” she said.
Burke said a recent 7% raise approved for employees at Albemarle District Jail, plus salary increases at other law enforcement agencies in the area, prompted a review of salaries at Camden's sheriff’s office. Camden Deputy Lt. Brandon C. Henderson conducted the study and presented his findings to the county. The study recommended a 14% increase.
Commissioner Ross Munro, who also is chairman of the Albemarle District Jail Commission, was the first to express his support for the pay increase.
“As chairman of the regional jail board, we increased the salary there by 7% and I can tell you that when the fiscal year changes in July, they’re probably going to get another 7% to keep them competitive,” Munro said. “So, 14% is not out of the norm and I fully support Sheriff Jones and this 14% proposal.”
Commissioner Randy Krainiak also expressed support for the pay increase, saying he wants to keep the best people in Camden County.
Titled “Camden County Sheriff’s Office Competitive Salary Analysis 2023,” the study recommends the 14% increase, which adds an additional $246,107 to the overall amount the county spends on deputy salaries.
The study factored state, regional, county and city law enforcement agencies from northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. According to the study, the Camden Sheriff’s Office currently employs 21 sworn, full-time law enforcement officers. That includes the sheriff, one chief deputy, two lieutenants, three sergeants, two detectives, three school resource officers and nine patrol deputies.
Several of those deputies, including Henderson, accompanied Sheriff Kevin Jones to Monday night’s meeting.
“I’ve got to give credit where credit is due,” Jones told the commissioners. “Lt. Henderson was tasked with doing this pay study and he took on and I honestly don’t think it could have been done any better.”