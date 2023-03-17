CAMDEN — Camden County plans to make a formal complaint to the N.C. Utilities Commission about the South Mills Water Association, requesting the state agency investigate the nonprofit water association’s ability to serve its member customers.
Camden County Manager Erin Burke said Friday that Camden is in the process of gathering information for its request and will make a formal submittal to the regulatory agency.
The move comes a month after the South Mills Water Association asked the county to sell it additional water following operational failures at its water plant. It also comes two months after a majority of water association members voted to sell their water system to Camden but the vote fell short of the threshold needed to approve the sale.
According to Burke, the association has resumed full plant operations and is no longer buying emergency water from Camden. She said the county’s sales of the additional water to the association ended about two weeks after they began.
At an emergency meeting Feb. 3, Camden commissioners approved selling an additional 30,000 gallons of water per day to the association on an emergency basis, pending repairs to the association’s plant. The association already buys some water from Camden on an ongoing basis.
During that same meeting, County Attorney John Morrison was authorized to report the association’s emergency to the N.C. Utilities Commission and request that the panel inspect the association’s water treatment plant.
Morrison noted that because the association is a private nonprofit corporation, it is not generally subject to regulation by the utilities panel. But the plant emergency likely amounted to an exception to those rules, he said. Morrison said he believed a review by the N.C. Utilities Commission was warranted under the circumstances.
A representative from the Public Staff of the N.C. Utilities Commission told The Daily Advance in February that it had not determined whether it would conduct an inspection and evaluation of the South Mills Water Association water system.
The association is exempt from the utilities panel’s regulation under a 2004 exemption order. Nonetheless, Camden officials continue to question whether the association is serving the public interest.
A majority of the association’s members also have apparent concerns about the nonprofit’s ability to continue providing them water.
According to documents provided to The Daily Advance, a majority of the association’s members voted earlier this year to support selling the association’s water system to Camden. But a resolution supporting the sale failed because it did not garner the super-majority of votes that was required.
At a special called meeting of association members on Jan. 10, the South Mills Water Association Board of Directors presented a resolution calling for the sale of the association’s system to Camden.
Recalling that a previous vote to sell the system on May 4, 2022, was 35-26 in favor of the sale but did not reach the required two-thirds threshold, the board in its notice of the Jan. 10 meeting stated “the Board continues to believe that selling the System to Camden County is in the best interest of the Association and its members.”
“The Board has carefully considered all of its options,” the meeting notice stated. “Increased rates, the lack of water supply along with increased demand makes it impossible for the Association to operate successfully over the coming years.”
The resolution called for the price of the system to be negotiated, with the stipulation that it would at least cover any outstanding debt owed by the association.
The South Mills Water Association has never been subject to regulation by the N.C. Utilities Commission, and in 2004 the association sought and received an official determination from the N.C. Utilities Commission that it would be deemed exempt from regulation.
The 2004 motion for exemption presented by the utility panel’s public staff states that the exemption can be revoked if the commission “finds that circumstances have changed to the extent that the public convenience and necessity require regulation in order to protect the public interest.”
The Daily Advance has sought comment from the South Mills Water Association but has not received a response.