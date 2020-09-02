CAMDEN — The number of small businesses applying for Camden County's COVID-19 relief grant program has increased dramatically in the past month.
When County Manager Ken Bowman presented a report on the program to county commissioners in August, he noted that only eight businesses had applied for the program offering grants of up to $2,500.
But that trend has turned around, according to Bowman.
"We have had 75 businesses apply so far with many more coming in this week," Bowman said Tuesday. "The grant program has been going extremely well. In the beginning it was slow but as word spread it started picking up."
Bowman said Alexandra Lekki, who heads the grant program for the county, spent a lot of time visiting businesses in person and speaking with owners.
"This was extremely effective in that she found out that a high number of people were either unaware of the program altogether, or didn’t understand it and were hesitant to apply," Bowman said.
The application deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. All businesses need to apply for a grant is an address, a business license and federal ID number. The phone number to call is (252) 338-6363.
The county set aside a fourth of its $426,810 in federal CARES Act relief funds to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White urged businesses to apply for the grants at the board's August meeting.
Grant amounts depend on the business's or nonprofit’s number of employees. Businesses employing between one and 10 people are eligible for a grant of $1,500. Businesses employing 11-15 employees are eligible for a $2,000 grant, while businesses employing between 26 and 49 workers are eligible for a maximum grant of $2,500.
"We have been approved by the Board of Commissioners to disperse up to $100,000 to small businesses and nonprofits within the county," Bowman said. "After a very aggressive outreach due to going door-to-door and getting the word out, I will be requesting the Board of Commissioners to increase the amount."
Bowman's request for increased funding for the program is expected to be on the agenda for the Board of Commissioners' meeting on Sept. 8.