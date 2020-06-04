CAMDEN — Camden may hold a public vote on building a new high school this fall after all.
A week after voting 3-2 not to proceed with putting a bond referendum for the school on the county’s November ballot, Camden commissioners reversed course Monday night, voting by a similar margin to resume the effort.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs — who last week joined Commissioners Garry Meiggs and Randy Krainiak in voting to delay the referendum until 2022 — made the motion asking county and school officials to restart work needed to get the referendum on the fall ballot.
Voting with Riggs were Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White and Commissioner Ross Munro. Mirroring their votes from last week, Meiggs and Krainiak voted against the motion.
Riggs said in an interview following Monday’s meeting that after much thought and prayer, he had concluded that figuring out an affordable cost and financing option for the new school, and then asking Camden voters to weigh in on the project in November was the best option.
He noted county officials have about 45 days until they have to make a final decision on whether or not to hold the referendum in November. He urged citizens to educate themselves as much as possible about the need for the school and what the costs of building it are going to be.
“I believe the citizens of the county are going to have to become as well-informed as they can be about what we need to do in the county,” Riggs said.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said in an interview this week that he appreciates commissioners’ decision to again pursue getting the bond referendum on the fall ballot.
“I’m very grateful that they went back and revisited it,” he said.
Riggs joined Krainiak and Meiggs to delay the bond referendum for two years after hearing County Manager Ken Bowman’s report that proceeding now with the school, estimated to cost $49.3 million, would likely require raising the county property tax rate by 18.5 cents.
Ferrell said he plans to work with Bowman, Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction Co., and others on cost reductions and favorable financing terms to limit the school’s impact on the county tax rate to about a 10-cent increase.
One of the financing options presented by First Tryon advisers would allow Camden a 30-year repayment term on bonds issued for the school project. Bowman’s report on the estimated tax impact was based on a shorter, 20-year repayment of the bonds.
Combined with current interest rates and cost-saving measures on the new school’s design, the 30-year financing option should allow school and county officials to come up with a plan to reduce the tax rate impact to around 10 cents, Ferrell said.
Raising Camden’s property tax rate by 18.5 cents per $100 of valuation is simply a non-starter, according to Ferrell.
“We all realize that an 18.5-cent tax (rate) increase is not likely to pass on a bond referendum,” he said.
Ferrell said school board member Chris Purcell’s declaration at last week’s joint meeting of county commissioners and the school board that he personally wouldn’t vote for a bond referendum requiring a 18-cent tax hike made clear school officials’ commitment to a less costly school project.
Ferrell said he and Bowman began meeting this week to work on a plan for the school that raises the county property tax rate by no more than 10 cents.
School officials have already found ways to get the cost of the new school closer to $45 million, and may be able to find other places to cut the project’s cost without sacrificing educational value, according to Ferrell.
“We don’t plan to spend $49.3 million for a school,” he said.
A number of local citizens submitted comments about the school project that were read at the beginning of Monday’s meeting by Karen Davis, clerk to the Camden Board of Commissioners. Nearly all supported proceeding with a bond referendum this fall.
Franklin and Linda Williams said they “feel a great injustice was done last week” when commissioners “chose to rob us and all the taxpayers in this county from being able to decide on the future of the proposed new Camden County High School. It should not be the decision of three commissioners to decide this for the entire county.”
Deanna Manns said building the new high school would be a good start toward meeting school facility needs.
“Please get the high school started because you will need to expand or make a new elementary and middle school in the very near future,” Manns said.
Sandra Hair said “there is absolutely no reason to delay (the bond referendum) for two years.”
Steven R. Judd Jr. said people have moved to Camden because of the schools but soon could be moving out if commissioners don’t take seriously the need for a new high school.
Kiera E. Clark asked commissioners to support the high school project.
Jonathan and Leslie Cropp also supported pursuing the referendum in the fall, saying “having students in overcrowded classes and trailers is not ideal for their health or safety.”