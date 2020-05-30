CAMDEN — Camden commissioners have delayed pursuing a bond referendum for a new high school for at least two years, citing the project’s potential impact on the county’s property tax rate, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Camden Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Thursday to delay a public vote on financing the $49.3 million project after County Manager Ken Bowman said advancing the project right now could require increasing the county’s property tax rate by 18.5 cents.
Instead of proceeding with the referendum in November, Commissioner Garry Meiggs made a motion that commissioners instead form a committee including both commissioners and Camden Board of Education members to study “promptly and diligently” all options for meeting school facilities needs — with the goal of getting a bond referendum for the new school on the ballot in 2022.
Joining Meiggs in voting for the motion were Commissioners Randy Krainiak and Clayton Riggs. Voting against it were Commissioner Ross Munro and board Chairman Tom White.
The action by county officials clearly caught school board members — who also were attending the joint virtual meeting — by surprise. It came during a meeting the boards had scheduled to hear a presentation from Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction Co. on the latest figures related to construction of a new high school.
School officials and county officials had planned to place a school construction bond referendum on the November ballot. However, concerns about cost, particularly given the impact COVID-19 is having on the economy, spurred a majority of commissioners to reconsider that decision.
“That’s absolutely the concern that I have,” Meiggs said in an interview after the meeting, referring to economic conditions.
Meiggs said he was aware of five other major school construction projects in the state that have been delayed for similar reasons, including a high school project in Chowan County.
“It’s not because I’m against the schools at all — not by a long stretch,” Meiggs said.
Bowman’s presentation to the boards about the potential impact from proceeding with the project right now would have on the county tax rate appeared to persuade a majority of commissioners to vote for the delay.
Bowman said the county has $12.3 million in grant funding from the state for the project. However, the additional $10 million the county anticipated receiving in the General Assembly’s 2019-20 budget most likely won’t be available now because of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
That means the county would have to borrow roughly $37 million to pay for the school, and doing that over 20 years at 3.5 percent interest would require raising the county property tax rate by 18.5 cents, Bowman said.
An increase that size would raise the rate from 75 cents per $100 of valuation to 93.5 cents. It would raise the annual property tax bill on a $200,000 home in Camden from $1,500 to $1,870, he said.
The tax hike for school construction also would leave the county with no room to generate additional revenue for other needs such as infrastructure and law enforcement, Bowman said. He noted that the N.C. Local Government Commission, which under state law has to sign off on any borrowing by local government, had indicated it would not support the county borrowing any money under those conditions.
Bowman recommended that a committee be formed to identify a way to meet school facility needs at a lower cost.
School board members Kevin Heath and Chris Purcell noted that borrowing for a 30-year term is an option that could have a lower impact on the property tax rate. They also noted Ott’s report had cited an interest rate below 2 percent, not 3.5 percent.
Purcell said no one wants an 18.5-cent increase in the property tax rate, adding that he would vote against a bond referendum himself it that was proposed.
Purcell urged the two boards to work together to find the most affordable financing option. But he insisted a new high school is necessary.
Meiggs said officials need to explore other ways of meeting school facilities needs. In a later interview Meiggs clarified that he was talking about renovation and expansion of existing school facilities.
Purcell, however, said the county and schools had already cooperated in a jointly funded facilities study whose recommendation was to build a new high school.
Krainiak said he’s concerned about the impact of COVID-19 and the ability of taxpayers to pay higher taxes.
School board member Jason Banks noted a tax increase would only be required if county voters approved the referendum. The question would be in voters’ hands, he said.
Heath said all schools in the county are short on space. “We’re already bursting at the seams at Grandy,” he said, referring to Grandy Primary.
White said county officials understand the schools’ need. “We know you need it (the new school) but we don’t need to kill the taxpayers either,” he said.
Ott urged county officials — ultimately without success — to begin the process of moving toward a bond referendum this November. He noted officials would have up to the third reading of the referendum resolution before making a final decision on the bond amount or even on whether to move forward with the public vote.
Ott also said the county could consider 25-year general obligation bonds or a 30-year loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for the school. Those options could yield a lower annual repayment and reduce the impact on the county’s tax rate, he said.
“Don’t tie your hands now,” Ott said.
Ott reminded officials that the one solution for school facilities that solves all of the school district’s problems is a new high school. The district is currently at or over capacity at every school in the county, he noted, adding that a new high school should put the county in a good place for the next 30-40 years.
“Every school will benefit from the construction of the high school,” Ott said.
As county officials pressed Ott about the lowest possible cost for the new school, he said with steep reductions in non-classroom spaces it’s possible to get the cost down to between $42 million and $43 million. But the problem with waiting two years to essentially start the project is that construction costs will certainly increase by then, he said. Ott also said he can’t imagine interest rates not increasing over the next couple of years as well.
Commissioner Ross Munro asked commissioners to consider starting the referendum process now, with the understanding that if they can’t get the tax rate increase down to 10 cents they can nix it on the third reading of the resolution. He said he believes a 10-cent hike could be approved in a referendum.
A majority of the board did not agree, however.
Darlene Tuttle, whose youngest child is graduating in June and has had four children in the Camden County Schools, watched the livestreamed meeting and expressed disappointment with commissioners’ decision afterward.
“I was very disappointed,” Tuttle said in an interview. “I think it would have been a fair, simple solution to start the process of getting (the referendum) on the ballot and letting the citizens vote.”
She said Camden officials and residents have been “talking about this school since my 30-year-old was in high school. The residents want the high school and they (officials) know it.”
“It’s a great community and we have an outstanding school system,” Tuttle said. Teachers and students deserve a decent building to go to, she said.
Tuttle believes the bond referendum would have passed, which she said makes commissioners’ decision difficult to understand.
“What happened today was completely disrespectful to the educators and the people of this community,” Tuttle said.