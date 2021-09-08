Camden commissioners hope to narrow down a list of finalists for the county's soon-to-be vacant county manager's job as soon as their Monday meeting, the commission's chairman says.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White said last week commissioners are conducting their own search for the successor to County Manager Ken Bowman, who publicly announced several weeks ago his plan to retire when his current contract expires in December.
"He kind of spoiled us. He's been such a good county manager," White said of Bowman. "I hate to see him retire."
Bowman's announcement wasn't a surprise, White said. Bowman, who became Camden manager four years ago, had advised commissioners he didn't plan to renew his contract when it expired.
Bowman, 70, said he hopes to step aside the first week of November but has indicated he's prepared to stay a little longer to help ensure a smooth transition to his successor.
White said commissioners hope to have a successor in place before Bowman's scheduled departure but he responded "not exactly" when asked if they've set a date for when they want a new manager in place. He noted there are a number of factors involved, including whether the candidates they hope to interview have the skills and background they're looking for. The finalist chosen may also have to give a notice period at their current job.
White also suggested Camden may have competition from other counties seeking to fill their vacant manager jobs. A number of counties have open manager jobs right now.
"A lot of people are going from the public sector to the private sector," he said.
Ben Stikeleather, the former county manager in Camden's next-door neighbor, Currituck, in fact did just that. Currituck is also currently looking for a new county manager. Currituck commissioners have tapped County Attorney Ike McRee to be the county's interim manager. White said Camden doesn't plan to name an interim manager.
Commissioners are currently reviewing applications for the manager's job, White said. He said the county has "numbers of applicants" but declined to say exactly how many.
The ad the board has published on government websites and publications seeks candidates who are "innovative, high-energy leader(s) with strong interpersonal skills, high emotional intelligence, personal and professional maturity, and self-confidence."
The county is also seeking candidates with a "comprehensive knowledge" of public administration, municipal finance, and municipal laws and ordinances. Candidates also should have good analytical, communication and management skills.
The county's ad does not require the candidate to have previous experience as a county manager — something Bowman didn't have when he was hired. Bowman had worked previously as an economic developer, first in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, for four years, and then in Warren County for four years.
Commissioners' ad says they prefer candidates with a graduate degree in public administration or a related field, although someone with a four-year degree in public administration, business management or related field will be considered if they also have at least four to five years of experience as a local government manager.
Bowman is currently being paid $120,000. Commissioners' ad says his successor's salary is negotiable and will be based on their qualifications and experience.
Two things Camden commissioners really want in the next manager are the twin abilities to manage people and infrastructure projects, White said. Bowman did a good job of both, he said.
"Mr. Bowman had local government experience and a familiarity with local government. He also had the ability to deal with personnel," White said.
Commissioners are hoping to find a successor with similar skills.
"We've got a lot of things going on," White said. "We want somebody with experience who can manage both employees and projects."
He specifically mentioned the county's new $3.6 million library facility going up on county-owned land across from the courthouse and the new $45 million high school project being paid for in part with $33 million in county borrowing.