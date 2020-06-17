CAMDEN — Camden County officials took a first step Tuesday toward placing a construction bond referendum for a new high school on the November ballot.
State law requires county commissioners to adopt a resolution calling for the referendum on three separate occasions, known as “readings” of the resolution.
The first reading of the resolution passed by 3-1 vote at a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The motion by Commissioner Clayton Riggs to adopt the resolution passed with board Chairman Tom White and Commissioner Ross Munro voting yes.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak cast the lone dissenting vote. Commissioner Garry Meiggs was absent.
The second and third readings of the resolution are scheduled for July 6 and Aug. 3, respectively. The plan is to put a bond referendum for construction of a new high school on the general election ballot in November.
The resolution establishes a proposed bond amount not to exceed $33 million. County Manager Ken Bowman explained that the figure is a maximum and cannot be increased, though it conceivably could be reduced through cost savings.
Riggs pointed out the county already has $12.5 million from a state facility grant available for the school, making the maximum price tag for the project $45.5 million.
The resolution states the new school is “necessary and expedient” and that the tax increase necessary to cover the cost of repaying the bonds will be “reasonable and not excessive.”
Earlier this month, commissioners voted 3-2 to move forward with the bond referendum this year.
The week before that, Riggs had joined Krainiak and Meiggs in voting to delay the referendum for two years because of economic uncertainty. But at the June 1 meeting Riggs said after further consideration he had decided the county should resume getting the referendum ready for this year’s ballot.