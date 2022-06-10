CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education Thursday evening thanked state Rep. Ed Goodwin and state Sen. Bob Steinburg for supporting state grants for the new Camden County High School.
At the beginning of the board’s regular meeting Thursday, Board of Education Chairman Christian Overton presented plaques to Goodwin and Steinburg, both Republicans from Chowan County, in appreciation for their role in helping Camden get $40 million in state needs-based facilities grant funding for the new high school.
Overton said the letters of support written by Goodwin and Steinburg were a critical part of the process of applying for and receiving the grant funding.
In brief remarks after receiving the plaque, Goodwin said he was glad Camden and Chowan were both ready to take advantage of state school construction grants, and as a result were able to get total grants of $40 million each for new high schools that the communities need.
“Bob and I have tried to do this in all of our counties,” Goodwin said, but Camden and Chowan were ready to take advantage of the funding opportunity.
Steinburg said he knows that school officials and others in Camden have worked hard to be in a position to build a new school.
“I am so happy for all of you,” Steinburg said.
Steinburg, who lost his bid for re-election last month in the GOP primary in the newly drawn 1st state Senate District, said he was glad to see the project coming to fruition and to know that he has been able to be a small part of it.
“The heartbeat of America is rural America,” Steinburg said.
Steinburg said he knows the community will be proud of the new building.
“It is going to be a magnet for your county,” Steinburg said.
The new high school will help the county with economic development, he said.
In another matter, school safety contractor Mike Lawrence said he continues to be committed to keeping students safe. Beginning in September there will be a series of community meetings on school safety, he said.
On the recommendation of Superintendent Joe Ferrell, the board voted unanimously to turn over ownership of a vehicle that has been used by the school resource officer for four years to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Ferrell said that thanks to the county commissioners, sheriff’s office and grants secured by the school district’s Ina Lane, Camden has grown its school resource officer staff from one SRO in 2017 to the current three SROs.
The board also voted unanimously to renew a number of services and affiliations with the N.C. School Boards Association: the custom policy update service at $6,900 a year; the membership dues and legal assistance fund contribution at $13,777 for the coming year; and the Action Center contribution at $2,000 a year.
Chief Human Resource Officer Yolanda Anderson also presented a revision to the School Volunteers policy that clarifies that students who serve as volunteers will not serve in any capacity in which they would be in a supervisory role with other students. The board followed its usual practice of tabling the policy for review.