...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds, becoming northwest early this evening, 20
to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and very rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CAMDEN — County commissioners could approve a final budget of $73 million for construction of a new Camden County High School at their next monthly meeting.
“If the $73 million does in fact build us classrooms in a high school that will lead us into the future, I think that will be the way to move forward,” Camden Manager Erin Burke said earlier this week. “But we need to guarantee that we’re not going to open the doors to an over-capacity building.”
Burke’s recommendation came at the tail end of a 45-minute joint discussion between county commissioners and members of the Camden Board of Education. Also attending Monday’s meeting were representatives from M.B. Kahn Construction Co. Inc. and Mosley Architects, the two firms overseeing the overall school project and designing it, respectively.
Because Monday’s meeting was advertised as a discussion, attorneys for the county and school board recommended commissioners delay their decision on the school’s budget to their March 2 meeting.
Monday’s discussion was an opportunity for members of both boards, as well as M.B. Kahn, to ask any remaining questions and to iron out details in the cost proposal presented by M.B. Kahn.
Camden has as much as $83 million available to build the new school. The money comes from $50 million in state grants and $33 million from bond referendum money.
School board member Chris Purcell sought clarification from M.B. Kahn project executive Bill Cram about the construction budget and an additional $12 million in unallocated funding.
“If we didn’t add another scope to the project and the site conditions came out as expected on the tract of land, we would really be about $60,900,000 in total costs of the building for this school,” Purcell said. “Am I reading that correctly?”
“Yes, sir,” said Cram.
“That $12 million worth of money is not spent, is not allocated,” Purcell said. “It’s just sitting there based on the budget we asked you to come up with to make sure we got the full $50 million in grants?”
“Yes, sir,” Cram said.
The $73 million would give the school extra classrooms and space to grow, Purcell said. The tract of land he was referring to is an additional 40 acres adjacent to the proposed school site off N.C. Highway 343 North.
Commissioner Ross Munro expressed concern over increases in M.B. Kahn’s cost for the project that he said coincided with each new grant the county received.
“Every time we got a new grant, it seemed like the budget went up from M.B. Kahn,” Munro said. “Can you explain that? I mean the timing was impeccable.”
Munro said that Camden residents want the new school but are concerned they are paying too much for it.
Maggie Dittmar, with M.B. Kahn pre-construction services, said the incremental rises in cost were attributed to drafting new estimates as the project grew in scope. M.B. Kahn has been working with the county on the new school project since as early as 2019.
“We were told to create a budget for $73 million that was going to be held for potential added scope, like classrooms, CTE (career and technical education) revisions,” Dittmar said.
M.B. Kahn recognized the need for additional classroom space, she added. “So, that’s why you see that the project budget estimated cost has increased,” she said.
Commissioner Tiffany White noted the project estimate included $2,500 a month for a trailer to be used as on-site office space.
“That’s higher than my house” payment, she said.
Cram said the trailer would likely be a doublewide capable of hosting as many as 30 to 40, possibly 50 subcontractors for meetings.