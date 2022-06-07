CAMDEN — After shouldering a 13-cent tax rate hike this year to help fund the county’s new high school, Camden County taxpayers won’t see any increase to their tax bills next year.
The Camden Board of Commissioners adopted a $15.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on Monday that maintains the current property tax rate at 88 cents per $100 of property valuation.
Camden County Manager Ken Bowman’s budget message states the county is in good financial condition.
“Our fund balance in the General Fund continues to remain healthy even during these very turbulent times,” the message states.
The 2022-23 budget, which takes effect July 1, avoids a tax hike by appropriating $990,232 from the county’s fund balance. The 2021-22 budget, by comparison, was balanced with less than half that much — $440,796 — appropriated from fund balance.
Camden’s total general fund budget for 2022-23 is $15,324,997, up $1,283,512 from the 2021-22 budget of $14,041,485.
County commissioners increased the property tax rate 13 cents last year in order to establish a revenue stream to fund construction of a new high school and pay operational expenses associated with the new school.
The 2022-23 budget commissioners approved increases operational funding for the Camden County Schools by $200,000 to $2.8 million. But that’s less than half what school officials requested.
School officials sought an additional $538,000 in county funding in 2022-23 to cover additional costs related to employee retirement costs, health benefit costs, and state-mandated wage increases.
School capital outlay funding in the 2022-23 budget totals $455,878.
Outside of the schools, Camden Sheriff’s Office will get the largest appropriation: $2,445,693.
Camden’s approved budget also appropriates the following amounts to county departments: $158,809 for the Elections office; $260,691 for the Finance Department; $512,922 for the Tax Department; $273,043 for the Register of Deeds Office; $645,366 for the Planning and Inspections Department; and $588,454 for Building and Grounds/Public Works; $184,439 for Cooperative Extension, $325,613 for Parks and Recreation; $211,806 for the Senior Center; and $179,387 for the Camden Library..
The budget also includes $630,750 for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services: $361,313 for Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications and Emergency Management; $45,000 for College of The Albemarle; $337,000 for Albemarle District Jail; $427,924 for the Department of Social Services; $278,505 for the Courthouse and Shiloh Fire Commission; and $176,202 for the South Mills Fire Commission.
“The strain on revenues and our desire to maintain the current service level has made for very conservative budgets during the last five years,” Bowman said in his 2022-23 budget message.