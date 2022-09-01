CAMDEN — Karla Evans Brooks intends to serve a full four-year term if her write-in campaign for Camden clerk of Superior Court is successful in November.
Brooks, a registered Democrat, is looking to defeat Republican Jennifer Gray on Nov. 8. Gray, a former assistant clerk in the office, defeated current Clerk of Court James Midgett in the May 17 GOP primary. Midgett was appointed to the job in December 2020 following the resignation of former longtime clerk Paula Harrison.
No Democrat filed for the race.
Brooks told several dozen participants at a candidates meet-and-greet sponsored by the Camden Democratic Party Saturday that she is running to continue serving the county’s citizens in the clerk’s office. Brooks has worked in the clerk’s office for over 24 years and is currently the assistant clerk of Superior Court.
Brooks said rumors that if elected to the four-year term that she would retire before the end of that term are not true.
“Why would I do that?” Brooks said. “The citizens don’t deserve that. They are voting for me and I intend to work for the citizens. I intend to dedicate my service to the citizens of this county for four years.”
Brooks noted that in 1998 she was the first African-American deputy clerk in Camden before also becoming the county’s first African-American assistant clerk in 2021. Brooks, a native of Camden, graduated from Camden High School and is a graduate of the College of The Albemarle.
“Let’s make history on November 8 and make me the first African-American clerk of Superior Court in Camden,” Brooks told the assembled Democrats.
In her years of service in the clerk’s office Brooks described herself as a “friend” of the citizens of the county that is willing to go the extra mile to assist people in the office.
“I have a servant’s heart and I love people,” Brooks said. “I feel the citizens of this county deserve a professional, knowledgeable, empathic, competent and compassionate person for the clerk of court. I promise to work with each and every one of you.”
Brooks also gave a tutorial on how to write her name in when early voting begins on October. She used a campaign T-shirt as a prop that showed what the November ballot for clerk of court will look like.
“Fill in that (clerk of court) bubble and print Karla Evans Brooks,” she said. “We will have samples at the polls. Like one young lady told me, ‘We are going elementary.’ That’s all we are going to have.”
According to the Camden Board of Elections, Brooks switched her registration from Democrat to unaffiliated on Oct. 26, 2021. She then voted in the May 17 Republican primary. Brooks said last month she voted for Midgett in the GOP primary. Midgett has said he’s supporting her write-in bid for clerk in November.
Brooks switched her registration back to Democrat on June 13 of this year, election records show.