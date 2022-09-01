Karla Brooks
Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — Karla Evans Brooks intends to serve a full four-year term if her write-in campaign for Camden clerk of Superior Court is successful in November.

Brooks, a registered Democrat, is looking to defeat Republican Jennifer Gray on Nov. 8. Gray, a former assistant clerk in the office, defeated current Clerk of Court James Midgett in the May 17 GOP primary. Midgett was appointed to the job in December 2020 following the resignation of former longtime clerk Paula Harrison.