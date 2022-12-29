TODAY
Bridges book signing
Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges will attend a book-signing ceremony at Island Bookstore in Corolla from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for her latest book, “I Am Ruby Bridges,” published in September by Scholastic.
WEDNESDAY
Cooking demo, tasting
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Cooking Demonstration and Tasting event at 10 a.m.
History for Lunch
Matt Knight, historical interpreter at Somerset Place State Historic Site, will discuss the archaeological projects at the site over the past 70 years and their impact, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program in the Gaither Auditorium at 10 a.m. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom. Register at the museum’s website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host cabbage rolls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Fleet Reserve
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. For information on the meeting of the Ladies Auxiliary of FRA Unit 293, contact the unit president.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Inter-County Ruritan Club 118 Woodville Road, Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the South Mills Ruritan Club, 400 Main St., South Mills, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Currituck Family YMCA, 130 Community Way, Barco, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ONGOING
Expert PC food drive
Expert PC will be hosting a food drive for Food Bank of the Albemarle at 420 N. Hughes Blvd., Suite B, Elizabeth City, through Saturday. Canned meats and beans, grains, pasta, cereals, canned soups, stews, canned fruits and vegetables needed.
Christmas Lightshow
The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights
The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will continue its nightly Christmas light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday.
Window decorating
Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest through Saturday.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.
SUNDAY
Jubilee Day
The Currituck County NAACP will celebrate “Jubilee Day” at Good Hope AME Zion Church, Currituck, at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones will be the speaker.
UPCOMING
Port Discover lab
Port Discover will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new STEM lab at 611 Main St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW fish fry
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry at the post at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 eat in or pickup.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. Contact: 232-333-7774 or 232-404-7090.
Pasquotank Dems
The Pasquotank Democratic Party will hold a membership meeting in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. to begin working on get-out-the-vote efforts for the 2024 election. Contact: 757-274-5659.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the Albemarle Plantation Community Center’s Cypress Room, Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church, 509 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road, Jarvisburg, Thursday, Jan. 12, from noon to 5 p.m.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on how farmers used the Procter Smokehouse to preserve meat during wintertime Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Children will participate in a hands-on activity.
‘The Lost City’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film, “The Lost City,” Friday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.
King breakfast
The Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women will host its annual community breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16, at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be held in the fellowship hall of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at 510 Brooks Ave, Elizabeth City. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from Earline E Sutton or from any NAUW member. Contact: 252 722 2908.
Hanging terrarium
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a hanging terrarium craft activity Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:30 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 23, at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main St., Ext., Elizabeth City, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and at Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drives Thursday, Jan. 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from noon to 5 p.m.
Chili ‘Cook-in’
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Chili ‘Cook-In’ and Advanced Care Planning workshop on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Shopping trip
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a shopping and lunch trip to the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. Cost is $5. Attendees will fund their own lunch.