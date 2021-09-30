CAMDEN — A highway traffic checkpoint Tuesday organized by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office netted nearly 50 criminal and traffic offenses.
The checkpoint was held Tuesday morning on both sides of the North Carolina and Virginia state line on U.S. Highway 17. Enforcing traffic safety and encouraging safe driving was the main goal of the checkpoint.
According to Camden Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Marcum, the North Carolina assets participating in the checkpoint filed 46 traffic and criminal offenses. The violations included four motorists cited for not wearing their seatbelts, four for driving with revoked licenses, another 12 for driving without a license and three charged with drug violations. The remaining offenses were for vehicle violations such as expired registration and out-of-date inspection stickers.
Traffic heading north was stopped by Camden deputies, who were assisted by several area law enforcement agencies. Motorists traveling south were stopped on the Virginia side of the border by officers with the Chesapeake Police Department.
The North Carolina side of the checkpoint was conducted in the 2900 block of U.S. 17 at Ponderosa Drive.
Assisting Camden County Sheriff’s Office were deputies from Pasquotank and Chowan counties, police from Nags Head and Duck police departments, and troopers from the N.C. Highway Patrol. All northbound vehicles were stopped, and the drivers were asked to present their driver’s license and vehicle registration.
Traffic was reduced to the single outside lane, while law enforcement used the inside lane to park their vehicles and to conduct their checks. Preparations were made in case a driver was suspected of being alcohol or drug impaired, and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services was aware of the checkpoint, in case of a medical emergency, Marcum said.
The checkpoint began at 8 a.m. with a briefing by Marcum at the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones concluded the morning briefing by thanking the outside agencies for participating.
“Everybody have a great day,” Jones said. “But more importantly be careful.”
Camden Chief Deputy Rodney Meads delivered a prayer before the officers headed out to conduct the checkpoint.
The multi-agency event concluded at noon with a debriefing and lunch back at the fire department.