CAMDEN — An 8-year-old Camden County girl died Monday, two days after suffering traumatic internal injuries in what the county sheriff described as a "tragic accident" at her home.
The child, whose name was not released, died after undergoing emergency surgery for her injuries at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, an official said Wednesday.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said his deputies were not called to the incident so they did not complete a report. But he said his understanding from talking with another county official is that the child was playing Saturday near an outdoor fireplace that featured a heavy wooden mantel when the accident occurred.
According to Jones, the child, attempting to make a TikTok video with a cellphone, had climbed up the fireplace and placed the phone on top of the mantel.
"The phone fell over, so she climbed back up (the fireplace) to straighten it, and when she did the mantel fell off the fireplace and fell on her," he said.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services Director Jerry Newell said EMS was dispatched to the 100 block of Azalea Drive, in the Whitehall Shores neighborhood, at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday in response to a report of "traumatic injuries."
According to an EMS' report, a babysitter had called 911 to report that a child at the residence had "been climbing on a fireplace" and a "large object had fallen on her."
Newell said the child was conscious when EMS responders arrived but was in pain from internal injuries. He said the child was transported directly to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters from Camden.
Jones said his office did not conduct an investigation of the incident and he wasn't aware of any other agencies planning to.
"It was just a tragic accident," he said. "I can't imagine what a parent goes through when something like this happens."