Officials in Camden and Chowan counties learned this week they’ll be receiving an additional $10 million each in state grant funding for high school construction projects.
Both counties now have access to $50 million in state construction grant funding for the projects.
A July 18 letter to Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell from N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt brought news of the additional funds to Camden.
“I am pleased to inform you that recent changes to the FY22-23 State Budget included additional Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant funding in the additional amount of $10,012,600 for the following project: New Camden High School and Early College,” the letter states.
“Based on feedback from grant recipients, my office worked with the General Assembly to fully fund this NBPSCF grant request,” Truitt’s letter states. “We are thrilled to be able to share this good news with you, as we know it will greatly benefit students in your community!”
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard announced the additional grant funding for the new John A. Holmes High School to county officials at Monday’s meeting of the Chowan Board of Commissioners.
In Chowan the news spurred county officials to request a decrease in the loan amount they’re seeking for the project from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Howard encouraged the board to drop the requested USDA loan amount from $35 million to $24.9 million.
The decrease, Howard explained, would allow for an expedited loan process, given that any loan amount of $25 million or greater would require approval by a federal loan committee. Anything below $25 million and the loan only has to be approved by one federal official.
Chowan Commissioner Ron Cummings’ motion to lower the requested loan amount to $24.9 million passed unanimously.
Camden officials learned this spring that the state was awarding the county $27.7 million in needs-based school construction funds for the new high school project. That was in addition to the $12.3 million already awarded for the project. The additional grant announced this week raises the total state grant funding for the new school from $40 million to just over $50 million.
The Camden boards of education and commissioners are scheduled to meet next week to discuss the high school project. County Manager Erin Burke said county officials are hoping to get a better picture of the project’s cost at Wednesday’s meeting.
The cost of the school has to be resolved before the project can move forward, she said, adding she hopes that is able to occur soon.
Burke said it certainly is exciting to have additional state grant funds now available for the project.
Wednesday’s joint meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the new Camden Public Library.