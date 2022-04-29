Camden and Chowan counties each now have $40 million in state grants to fund construction of their planned new high schools.
Chowan officials announced Wednesday that the Edenton-Chowan Schools had been approved to receive a $40 million needs-based public school capital fund grant to fund construction of a replacement for the aging John A. Holmes High School.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer couldn’t be reached Thursday. However, a post on the district’s Facebook page captures the excitement about the grant award.
“Thanks to our Board of Education, Board of County Commissioners, and State Legislators we received a $40 million Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant to build a new home for our beloved Aces!!” the post reads. “This is an historic funding opportunity that will allow us to offer a competitive, future-focused high school for generations to come! I am so proud of our community’s dedication and commitment to public education!”
Camden school officials also announced Tuesday on the school district’s Facebook page that the district had been awarded a $27.7 million state needs-based facilities grant to use for a new high school to replace both Camden County High School and Camden Early College. The grant is in addition to a $12.28 million grant the district previously was awarded for the new school.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said local officials were excited to hear the district will be receiving the additional grant.
“It is absolutely a great day for Camden County,” Ferrell said. “We are all very excited about it.”
County Manager Ken Bowman also expressed enthusiasm for the additional funding.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” he said.
Ferrell said his expectation is that the Camden Board of Education and Camden Board of Commissioners will meet to discuss the way forward now that the additional funding has been secured. The funding opens up the potential for savings to county taxpayers and could also allow features to be added that were previously deleted to reduce the project’s overall cost.
Up to now, the Camden school project’s budget was $45.2 million. That’s based on the previous $12.2 million in state grant funding and a $33 million bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2020.
The two boards will need to work out the next steps on the project.
“This additional grant funding is potentially a game-changer,” Ferrell said.
Bowman agreed that a joint meeting is likely on the horizon.
“I think we’re looking forward to a joint meeting with the school board to talk about next steps,” Bowman said.
Ferrell said once the two boards meet to discuss the way forward, progress on the project should begin fairly quickly.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said the Joint Education Committee in Chowan will meet soon to discuss next steps for the John A. Holmes High School construction project. The committee consists of three school board members and three county commissioners who make recommendations to bring back to their respective boards.
Howard said the plan right now is to go out for bids on the new high school project in late summer or early fall.