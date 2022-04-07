CAMDEN — Camden County and College of The Albemarle plan to explore whether a strategic driving track for law enforcement officers can be developed in Camden.
The idea was floated Wednesday during the initial budget work session of the Camden Board of Commissioners.
COA President Jack Bagwell was nearing the end of a presentation to the county commissioners when Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones mentioned his concern that more training in strategic driving is needed as part of the college’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.
Bagwell said one of the main challenges in adding more strategic driving is finding a facility to do it.
Jones, a retired highway patrolman, noted he is a certified instructor in strategic driving for law enforcement officers.
The sheriff said he would like to explore whether a site can be identified for the training. He said the Camden Sheriff’s Office and agencies around the area need training in strategic driving.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro said he thinks a site can be located and developed in Camden. He said the county currently does not have a COA campus and a driving facility could be a good opportunity to change that.
Bagwell said he is interested in exploring the idea further. Jones said he, too, is eager to begin the discussion.
“The sheriff and I will meet for a cup of coffee,” Bagwell said.
“I look forward to it,” Jones said.
Bagwell and Jones both said Wednesday they plan to meet soon to discuss the prospects for such a facility.
Jones said that while the current BLET program meets the state requirements for driving instruction, it doesn’t teach important tactics that officers need in the field.
Bagwell’s presentation also included a request that Camden join other area counties in adopting a resolution in support of state funding for the planned expansion of COA’s Health Sciences Center in Elizabeth City.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, plans to seek legislation during the upcoming “short session” for $24 million for the facility, Bagwell said. He said Pasquotank County also has expressed a commitment to identifying funds that can be used for the project.
The expansion is needed to accommodate the need for training more health care workers in the college’s service area, he said.
Bagwell also asked Camden commissioners to keep him posted on events in the county that might afford the college an opportunity to spread the word about the programs that are available.
COA needs students, and the college staff is eager to come out and talk to prospective students about what the opportunities area, he said.