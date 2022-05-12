Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part story.
CAMDEN — Camden Republicans casting ballots in Tuesday’s primary election likely will be filling two open seats on the county Board of Commissioners.
Whitney “Sissy” Aydlett and Ronald Inge are vying for the at-large seat currently held by longtime commissioner Tom White, who is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Clayton Riggs is seeking re-election to his Shiloh seat but is facing a challenge by newcomer Troy Leary.
No Democrats have filed for either of the seats. Barring an unaffiliated candidate getting on the ballot before Tuesday’s deadline, the winners of the two GOP primary races will be elected in the general election in November.
The Daily Advance recently submitted questions about key county issues to each of the four candidates. All but Leary responded. Riggs’, Aydlett’s and Inge’s answers follow.
TDA: One of the pressing issues in Camden continues to be having enough infrastructure — schools, water, law enforcement — to meet the demands of growth. Does Camden have enough resources to meet those demands? How should the county be handling development in your view?
Riggs: “The county’s current Capital Improvement Plan extends sewer lines, upgrades our reverse-osmosis water treatment plant, (and) increases the quantity and quality of water capacity. These new wells are doubling our current daily water capacity from 750,000 gallons to 1.5 million gallons.
“We are in the process of building a new high school. The recently awarded state grant will provide $40 million of the estimated $69 million required for this new high school.
“We have sold five lots in the Camden Commerce Park to new businesses; these new employers will be providing job opportunities for our citizens. This is economic development at the ground level. New housing developments can be controlled through a strong UDO (Unified Development Ordinance). The UDO should be reviewed and updated as periodically or as conditions change.
“In 2003, I made a motion for a new development moratorium which lasted three years. The state courts, however, ruled against the counties and required the removal of all moratoriums. Currently a moratorium must meet specific guidelines and can only last a definitive amount time. We cannot infringe ... on the rights of our citizens or the county’s landowners.”
Aydlett: “Numerous Camden County community stakeholders worked for two years to develop our current Strategic Economic Development Plan. This was accomplished after being accepted into the 21st Century Community Initiative, which provides guidance to economically challenged communities. This extensive work was referenced and included in the County Comprehensive Plan.
“It is imperative to have a more balanced tax base to support growing demands on our infrastructure. Now is the time to revisit those documents to measure where we stand on accomplishments and to evaluate changes in opportunities in a post-pandemic future.
“I have been doing some research on successful communities that are similar to ours. My first step as commissioner would be to dive deeper into that research and where we stand on our current planning. One concern is there is no (county) economic director at this time. This is a process that needs dedicated focus. If a director is not in the cards at the moment, our commissioners must step up to drive the initiative.”
Inge: “As it stands now, the county does not have the resources to meet the demand that new subdivisions, ‘high density villages’ (as proposed in the UDO) and even higher occupancy neighborhoods that are being proposed and pushed through currently.
“I believe that at the time the UDO was conceived, it sounded optimal, and no one thought (or knew enough about social media, as we do now) to make it something the public could have input on. Years ago, most civic news was posted in a small column of the local newspaper, and it would go unnoticed. Now we have rapid, instant information sharing available and, as more of the UDO proposals come to light, we can finally hear from the community on their thoughts of the future of Camden.”
TDA: Sheriff Kevin Jones has asked for three more patrol deputies and the vehicles they’ll need to patrol the county, commenting recently that the county is “getting eaten up ... with traffic-related offenses on a daily basis.” Do you support Sheriff Jones’ call for more law enforcement resources?
Riggs: “I have supported the sheriff’s request each year. Last year I voted against the final budget because it failed to address the request for two deputies at that time. I see the need for additional (support) every day.”
Aydlett: “Sheriff J. Kevin Jones has done an admirable job spending wisely and obtaining grants to supplement our tax dollars. As county commissioner, I would be supportive of finding the resources necessary to keep our community and officers safe.
“The number of officers needed depends on the number of residents in our county. Camden has approximately 11,440 residents this year. Although I have found different recommendations for the number of officers per 1000 residents, if we looked at 2.1 officers per 1,000, we would need 24 officers. With current officer staffing at 21, it does appear that an additional three officers would be optimum. Each new officer would cost approximately $100,000. This would include pay, benefits and cost of a new vehicle.
“So yes, I do support Sheriff Jones’ call for more law enforcement resources and would work to help make that happen.”
Inge: “Sheriff Jones has done a phenomenal job with the resources he has and the department certainly needs both more deputies and additional vehicles. Point blank, they are the backbone that keeps Camden safe and, just as with our schools, they are at the top of my priority list.”
Is there one or two key projects you’ll pursue on if you’re elected?
Riggs: “Get the school project completed. Concentrate on recruiting one or two new businesses to Camden.”
Aydlett: “I believe the most important initial project is to gain a thorough understanding of where the county stands financially, and the status of ongoing projects and plans. I welcome the hours and days of research this will require. Good decisions come from a robust knowledge of the process or problem, and I resolve to do the work to make informed decisions. That would set the path to focus on the key project focus of economic growth.
“I also want to make sure we are pursuing every opportunity out there for grant funding and available resource opportunities.”
Inge: “My focus, and initial reasoning for running for elected office, was to be an outlet for the people to convey their thoughts, complaints, feedback, ideas. In the beginning it started with modifications to the UDO, and better resource funding through fiscally responsible spending. Now, my intent is multi-faceted. I hope to represent multiple viewpoints for people, initiate conversations within our community and foster a cohesive plan for Camden’s future that doesn’t mean losing our hometown values and foundation.
“Camden is built on the backs of farmers, first responders, tradesmen, journeymen, and entrepreneurs. These are the people that should be making decisions for how they want to live and in running, I sincerely hope to provide a voice to those people. This is what makes us Camden strong.”