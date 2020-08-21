CAMDEN — Barbara Riggs, the Democrat seeking the South Mills seat on the Camden Board of Commissioners, said she supports construction of a new high school but questions the immediate need for a new library building.
“I am very much in favor of building a new high school because the kids need it,” Riggs said. She noted new houses are being built and classrooms are already crowded.
Riggs is one of two candidates seeking the South Mills seat in the Nov. 3 general election. Her opponent is Tiffney White, a Republican who ousted incumbent Commissioner Garry Meiggs in the May 5 primary.
The Daily Advance attempted to reach White for comment for this story several times but did not receive a response.
Riggs said she does not support the county’s current plan to borrow $3.6 million to erect a new library building, which also would include a meeting room for county commissioners.
“We have the courthouse. We have the senior citizens building,” she said. “Why can’t the county commissioners meet there? There’s plenty of room.”
Riggs also believes Camden could resume its cooperative relationship with the public library in Pasquotank County.
“Elizabeth City is not that far away,” she said.
Riggs said she is not against the library project but believes the county has to weigh its priorities in order to keep its tax rate down.
“Taxes are high now,” she said. Riggs added that some departments might not need as many employees as they currently have, though she was not prepared to be specific about any one department.
“I’m not trying to get rid of anybody’s job,” Riggs said, explaining that the county workforce could be trimmed by not filling positions when people leave or retire.
Riggs also questioned the need for pay raises for county employees right now.
“I don’t think we need to give pay raises if we need money for a new school,” she said.
Riggs said she also doesn’t support going forward with the second phase of the county administrative complex. It’s currently slated to include new offices for county departments on the same site where the new library is planned: off N.C. Highway 343 across from the historic courthouse.
Instead, the county should look at the current high school or middle school campus as a location for county offices, she said.
The Camden Board of Education’s current plan calls for continuing to use both the current campuses to accommodate growth.
Riggs, however, believes all of the county’s school growth needs could be met at the high school site.
“We could build all three schools on one spot,” she said. Riggs also doesn’t support building the administrative complex if it would require a tax increase.
“I don’t think that should be on the front-burner right now,” she said.
Riggs also said for the time being, the schools need to find a way to operate without increased current expense funding.
“At the time I think they need to work with what they have,” she said.