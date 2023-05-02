CAMDEN — Saying they hoped to clear up any misunderstanding about their stance on where the county's new high school should be built, a majority of Camden’s commissioners voted Monday to explore the costs of both a two-story school on N.C. Highway 343 and a school at another unidentified site.  

“I’d like to make a motion that we make clear to the county manager to continue in partnership with the Board of Education researching what the cost of changing the design to a two-story building will be, and also to research the other tract of land that we’ve identified,” Commissioner Ross Munro said. “So, we have two avenues to pursue to getting the high school built.”