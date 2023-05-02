...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Camden commissioners clarify stance on new school site
CAMDEN — Saying they hoped to clear up any misunderstanding about their stance on where the county's new high school should be built, a majority of Camden’s commissioners voted Monday to explore the costs of both a two-story school on N.C. Highway 343 and a school at another unidentified site.
“I’d like to make a motion that we make clear to the county manager to continue in partnership with the Board of Education researching what the cost of changing the design to a two-story building will be, and also to research the other tract of land that we’ve identified,” Commissioner Ross Munro said. “So, we have two avenues to pursue to getting the high school built.”
The commissioners ultimately voted 3-2 to continue both courses of action.
At Monday night’s meeting, Munro was referring to separate actions commissioners have taken in recent months.
In late March, commissioners voted 3-2 to have M.B. Kahn Construction and Moseley Architects study and report back the overall costs of constructing the new school campus with a two-story classroom building. The vote included construction of the new school at its currently planned site off N.C. 343 just north of Grandy Primary and Camden Intermediate schools.
Munro and Commissioner Randy Krainiak cast the two votes against studying the two-story building during the joint meeting March 29 between commissioners and the county school board.
But at the board's April 3 meeting just days later, commissioners appeared to abandon the N.C. 343 site when board Chairwoman Tiffney White polled commissioners about whether they should stick with the site or consider other sites, including a 70-acre parcel off U.S. Highway 158 that the board had rejected last year.
The poll returned a 3-2 result against the N.C. 343 site, with Munro, Krainiak and Commissioner Troy Leary voting to look at other property. White and Commissioner Sissy Aydlett voted in favor of sticking with the N.C. 343 site.
As a result of that poll, commissioners agreed to continue looking at other property options to build the new high school.
“We’re going to look around for more property, that’s what we’re going to do,” Krainiak said at the April 3 meeting. “To see what’s available to our residents, our taxpayers — the people who are paying the bill.”
At Monday's meeting, Aydlett responded to Munro’s motion by asking if the board could vote separately on his two proposals, to which Munro agreed.
The board was unanimous in its vote to continue studying the cost of a two-story building on N.C. 343. But commissioners again found themselves divided over Munro’s motion to study other sites.
“Now taking a dual track, also authorizing our county manager to research the possible purchase of 70 usable acres for the site of the new high school that has been identified to her,” Munro said in his motion.
“Where is that location?” Aydlett asked.
“We don’t want to discuss it in open because that would clue in who owns the property and we don’t want to say that in open session before we get a deal or possible deal with the landowner,” Munro replied.
Aydlett said she didn’t “feel comfortable voting yes” for anything she didn’t have “full disclosure” on.
White put Munro’s motion before the board but before casting a final vote, County Attorney John Morrison intervened with his recommendations.
“I understand the wisdom in not disclosing in order to control the price, but I think it would be unwise to limit to just two sites,” Morrison said.
Instead, Morrison recommended commissioners broaden Munro’s motion to include “appropriate sites.”
“I would also suggest you might want to consider a deadline in which the investigation would be completed so this does not drag on,” Morrison said.
Following Morrison's advice, Munro agreed to amend his motion.
“I will change it (the motion) to authorizing the county manager to investigate viable tracts of land for purchase for the new high school” to be completed not later than 60 days, he said.
Satisfied with Munro’s amended motion, the board voted 3-2 to continue looking at other property options besides the N.C. 343 site. White and Aydlett cast the two dissenting votes.