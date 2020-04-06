CAMDEN — The administrative complex Camden County is exploring building could be smaller than currently planned — if it’s built at all.
The Camden Board of Commissioners held a virtual meeting with a design firm last week to discuss ways to keep costs down on the proposed complex.
The project has generally been conceived as three buildings: a county office building; a community center that incorporates the Camden Center for Active Adults; and a library.
But Angie Crawford Easterday of Boomerang Designs told commissioners on Wednesday that there might be an opportunity to trim the project’s costs by re-configuring it as two buildings instead of three. She said that could be done while still including all of the uses currently intended for the project.
Easterday explained that much of the savings could come from avoiding duplication in systems such as plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White said he’s open to options that would save the county money.
“We could actually go to one building if that would save costs,” White said.
The county has indicated it plans to construct the administrative complex on land the county owns across from the historic Camden County Courthouse on N.C. Highway 343.
But White said Wednesday that no final decision has been made on when the project will be built or even if it will be built.
“No decision has been made at this time,” he said. “We’re just looking at options and pricing. We’re still in the planning process.”
White said the county needs to see what effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on the economy and county tax collections before starting the complex.
Bill Cram, executive vice president at M.B. Kahn Construction, told commissioners that Boomerang is a designer that understands budgets.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak said the project budget needs to reflect the county’s tax base and the way people live in Camden.
White said the project might have to be built in phases. The library is probably the top priority among all the planned facilities, he said.
Easterday said the project could be phased so that the library comes online first.
White asked if Boomerang had a rough idea on what the project’s cost would be.
Cram said he would update the county on cost as discussions move forward on the project’s design.
“Keep the budgets low,” Commissioner Clayton Riggs advised Cram.
“Keep the budgets low,” Krainiak agreed.
White said saving money on plumbing is a great idea. He added that he had no preference between having a structure with one floor or two floors. Whichever is most cost-effective, he said.