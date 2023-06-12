The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Albemarle Sound...
Alligator River...
* Until 815 PM EDT.
* At 646 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 nm northwest of
Crabtree Bay, or 15 nm southwest of Albemarle Sound, moving east at
20 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and large hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high
winds and hail. Small craft could capsize in suddenly
higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Albemarle Sound, The Vicinity Of Frying Pan, Bull Bay/scuppernong
River, The Center Of The Albemarle Sound, Alligator River Bridge
and The Mouth Of The Alligator River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, large hail, high waves, dangerous
lightning, and heavy rain are possible with this storm.
&&
HAIL...>.75IN;
WIND...50KTS
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to gusty south to southwest
winds.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan and
Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Camden County sets $80 million budget for new high school construction