Albemarle Regional Health Services reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including seven nursing home residents and what would be the youngest person in the region to die of complications from the respiratory disease.
Five of the deaths were connected to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, while one was related to an ongoing outbreak at The Citadel Elizabeth City, ARHS said.
The death at ECHR was the sixth connected to what is a third outbreak of COVID at the nursing home. A combined 18 residents died in the previous two outbreaks. The death at The Citadel was the first connected to COVID.
Five of the six persons who died at the nursing homes were over 65; one was between the ages of 50 and 64, ARHS said. The deaths increase the death toll from COVID in Pasquotank to 43.
ARHS also reported the death of another person over 65 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation on Wednesday. The person’s death was the third reported at the Barco nursing home and the 11th related to COVID in Currituck County.
ARHS said it also had been notified of the death of a Perquimans County resident who was between the ages of 25 and 49. The death was not connected to an ongoing facility outbreak, ARHS said.
A spokeswoman for the health agency confirmed the Perquimans resident was the first COVID-related fatality in the region involving someone in the 25-49 age group. All previous COVID deaths — now totaling 174 in the region — have mostly involved persons over 65 and a few people between the ages of 50-64. The spokeswoman did not further specify the person’s age, citing their family’s privacy. The death was the fifth reported in Perquimans.
In a related development, state officials reported this week that nearly two-thirds of North Carolina counties, including seven of eight in the Albemarle area, are now seeing “critical” community spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its updated County Alert System report on Tuesday. In it, Camden and Currituck counties are now among the 65 counties in the red tier — the state’s highest — for community spread of the coronavirus. They join Pasquotank, Gates, Hertford, Perquimans and Bertie, all of which were among 48 counties in the red tier earlier this month.
In Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county region, only Chowan County remains in the middle, or orange, tier in the report, meaning it’s seeing “substantial” spread of the coronavirus.
Only 26 other counties are now in the orange tier. Earlier this month 34 counties were in that tier.
State health officials have said the County Alert System reports are designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the virus is spreading in their community.
To compile the reports, DHHS compared counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
Hospital impact — judged either high, moderate or low— is based a combination of the county’s percent of cases requiring hospitalization, COVID-related visits to a hospital’s emergency department, the number of staffed open hospital beds and critical hospital staffing shortages over 14 days.
Counties in the red tier have reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases. The counties also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” COVID impact on hospitals.
Based on COVID data collected from Dec. 5-18, Camden’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is now 432.5, a significant increase from its case rate of 303.7 earlier this month. Camden’s rate of positive tests rose to 16.2%, up from 12.7% earlier this month. Its case impact on hospitalizations remained moderate.
Currituck’s case rate per 100,000 people in the latest report is 515.1, up significantly from 342.2 per 100,000 people in the report earlier this month. Its positive test rate, meanwhile, more than doubled — to 14.9%. The positive test rate was 6.6% in the last report. Currituck cases’ impact on hospitalizations also remained moderate.
Counties in the orange tier are those reporting between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, with at least new 21 cases in that time.
They also have test positive rates of between 8% and 10% and are seeing a moderate COVID impact on hospitals.
Chowan County’s case rate fell in the latest report — from 659.8 to 566.6. Its positive test also rate fell slightly: from 7.7% to 7.5%. Its cases’ impact on hospitalizations remained moderate.
Among other area counties in the red zone, Pasquotank’s 14-day case rate was 791 per 100,000 people, a more than double jump from its 354.1 case rate earlier this month. Pasquotank’s positivity rate remained at 12% and its case impact on hospitalizations remained moderate.
Perquimans’ 14-day case rate rose to 564.5, up from 438.2 earlier in the month. Its positivity rate rose slightly to 13.6% after being 13.5% earlier in the month. Cases’ impact on hospitalizations continued to be moderate.
Gates’ case rate rose to 553.5, up from 444.1 in the earlier report. Its positive test rate fell slightly — to 14.4% after being 14.7% earlier in the month. Gates’ case impact on hospitalizations continued to be low.
Hertford County’s case rate rose significantly in the latest report: from 464.5 to 718. Its positive test rate rose from 11.4% to 13.4%. Hertford cases’ impact on hospitalizations remained low.
Bertie’s case rate also rose in latest report: from 601.7 to 744.2. Its positive test rate fell, however: from 16.2% to 12.5% Case impact on hospitalizations remained low.
For counties in both the red and orange tiers, DHHS’ recommendations to local governments include adoption of ordinances allowing fines on those who violate COVID restrictions, more enforcement of mass gathering limits and the statewide mask-wearing mandate, and consideration of adopting ordinances with additional restrictions for public facing businesses.