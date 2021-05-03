CAMDEN — The Camden sheriff says a deputy is on administrative leave after shooting a suspect in a breaking-and entering incident who had pointed a shotgun at him.
The man shot "multiple times" by the deputy, Samuel Hickman, 25, of Pasquotank County, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Saturday night where he was treated for gunshot wounds and released into the custody of the Norfolk Police Department, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said in a press release.
Hickman, who faces multiple charges in the incident, is currently being held at the Norfolk Jail awaiting extradition back to North Carolina, Jones said.
Jones did not identify the deputy in the press release but said placing deputies on leave is standard procedure in officer-involved incidents like shootings. He said the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Jones said an internal investigation of Hickman's shooting is being coordinated through an "outside entity." He could not be immediately be reached for comment.
According to Jones, Camden sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Wharf's Landing neighborhood in South Mills Saturday at 9:18 p.m. after a woman living in the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop called Pasquotank-Camden 911 Central Communications.
The woman told dispatchers that her ex-boyfriend, Hickman, was "intoxicated and trying to break into" her house by the back door, Jones said. She said she was locked in her home with her two small children.
While the woman was on the phone with dispatchers, Hickman fired a round from a shotgun through the back door and entered the home, Jones said.
"After a period of yelling and screaming, the call with 911 was disconnected," Jones said in the release.
When deputies arrived at the caller's home, they learned Hickman had fled in a white Toyota Tacoma pickup. They learned by interviewing witnesses, however, that he was still in the neighborhood.
A deputy located Hickman's pickup on Pier Landing Loop and began a "known risk traffic stop" to prevent him from returning to the caller's house, Jones said. After the truck stopped in the roadway, the deputy issued Hickman verbal commands that he did not follow, Jones said.
Hickman got out of the truck and pointed the shotgun at the deputy and the deputy shot him multiple times, Jones said.
First responders provided first aid to Hickman at the scene before he was airlifted to the Norfolk hospital, Jones said.
While the SBI is investigating Hickman's shooting, the Camden Sheriff's Office investigated the incident at the caller's home. According to Jones, Hickman has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female. More charges are possible after the Camden Sheriff's Office consults with the District Attorney's Office, he said.
The deputy-involved shooting in Camden follows the fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City on April 21. Three Pasquotank deputies remain on administrative leave in the wake of Brown's shooting death and the SBI is also investigating.