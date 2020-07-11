CAMDEN — A Camden County deputy used a Taser weapon to get an assault suspect under control after the man allegedly assaulted the officer.
Deputy Luke Marcum deployed the weapon against Jamie Eugene Sanders, 33, of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden during the June 24 incident, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones confirmed Friday.
According to Jones, Camden deputies were dispatched to Sanders’ house at the request of Taylor Jordan Cabral, 22, who was trying to retrieve some of her property from the house. Marcum’s report indicates Cabral’s call came in shortly before 1 a.m.
Apparently there was a “property dispute” between Sanders and Cabral, during which Sanders assaulted Marcum, Jones said.
Marcum deployed his Taser in response to Sanders’ assault, Jones said.
“They got him handcuffed without further resistance,” Jones said. “Everything was fine after that.”
Jones said Marcum has completed a use of force report in the incident. While the sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident, and a final determination has not been made, the initial indication is that Marcum’s use of force was justified, the sheriff said.
Sanders was charged with assault on a government official and released on $5,000 unsecured bond, according to a report filed by Marcum.
Jones said the incident was an example of how quickly a seemingly routine matter can become a potentially dangerous situation.
“You never know what frame of mind someone is in or just what to expect,” Jones said.
Sanders is scheduled to appear in Camden District Court on Aug. 21.