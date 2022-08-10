New Principal

Juan Castillo is the new principal at Camden Early College High School. A former assistant principal at Pasquotank County High School, Castillo is a former art teacher.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — For Juan Castillo, being principal at Camden Early College dovetails well with his goals as an educator and what he enjoys most about working with students.

Castillo, a former assistant principal at Pasquotank County High School, said the idea of taking a job as an early college principal “has been kind of lurking (for him) the past seven years.”