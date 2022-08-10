...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.
* WHERE...Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
CAMDEN — For Juan Castillo, being principal at Camden Early College dovetails well with his goals as an educator and what he enjoys most about working with students.
Castillo, a former assistant principal at Pasquotank County High School, said the idea of taking a job as an early college principal “has been kind of lurking (for him) the past seven years.”
Castillo, who started at Camden Early College, or CEC in July, has developed a keen interest in the early college concept.
“The thing that fascinates me about the early college is that it’s geared toward first-generation college students and students who can benefit from accelerated learning,” Castillo said.
He said that mission hits home for him partly because of his experience as a native of Colombia who moved to the United States with his family when he was 7.
Castillo said his parents did not know a lot of English when he was growing up in South Florida and did not have the kind of connections to help position him for higher education that some other families have.
“I barely got into college,” he said. After graduating from high school he had no idea where to go or what to do, he said.
“It’s a tough thing when you don’t have somebody who knows the system to know what to do, because it can be very confusing,” Castillo said.
He ended up attending Palm Beach Community College and earning an associate degree before enrolling at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.
Castillo said his community college experience is a good fit with Camden Early College’s relationship with COA.
He majored in art at Florida Atlantic, and says his twin passions were art and soccer. After graduating he worked as a freelance artist and coached travel league soccer.
A fellow coach noticed his knack for motivating kids and suggested he combine that with his love for art by becoming an art teacher. He took that advice and began teaching elementary school art in 2000.
During the four years he was teaching at the elementary school he met his wife. It was because of his wife that he ended up here. They visited his wife’s parents in Beaufort County and fell in love with eastern North Carolina.
In 2004 Castillo become an art teacher at Pitt County High School, but he already had set his sights on being a principal.
“My goal was to impact students at a much higher level,” he said.
Castillo entered the Principal Fellows program, during which he completed an internship at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville. After that he was an assistant principal at Greene County Middle School and then went to Greene Central High School, where he worked with current N.C. Principal of the Year Patrick Greene.
Castillo and his wife both wanted to be near the coast, and she took a job with the Dare County Schools in 2017.
Pasquotank High Principal Juvanda Crutch was someone he had met at East Carolina University through the Principal Fellows program, and he said she has had a significant influence on the development of his ideas about education and school administration.
Castillo said he is glad to have the opportunity as principal at CEC to “help kids hone what they want to do with the rest of their lives.