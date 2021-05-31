CAMDEN — After a year and a half of classes and school events shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 43 members of Camden Early College’s Class of 2021 got a dose of normalcy Saturday.
The graduates took part in a traditional commencement ceremony in the Camden High School gym. Kylee Meier, a graduate who delivered the welcome, said it was great to be able to graduate in person even though the class is graduating during the pandemic.
Valedictorian Neil Bennett acknowledged that senior year had been anything but traditional for the school’s graduating class. But he also pointed out that the world had been undergoing rapid change throughout graduates’ lifetimes.
“Looking back, has any part of our lives really been traditional?” Bennett asked rhetorically of his fellow graduates.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell congratulated the graduates on not only completing high school but also getting a leg up on either a college education or career readiness. Camden Early College graduates have accepted more than $291,000 in scholarship awards, and 29 have earned a degree or certificate from College of The Albemarle in addition to their high school diploma.
“I encourage you to find something that you are passionate about and chase that with all of your heart,” Ferrell said.
Camden Early College teacher Derrike Black urged graduates in his commencement address to slow down and find joy every day, maintain perspective amid ups and downs, take pride in their accomplishments, and not get caught up in comparing themselves to others.
Black said that as graduates toured Grandy Primary School and Camden Intermediate School on Friday, one third-grader shouted ‘Hallelujah!’ — which Black termed “the perfect word” for the occasion. He had the audience in the gym clap and cheer for the graduates.
Class salutatorian Kaitlyn Weddle said graduates had learned the importance of hard work, determination and dedication during their high school experience. She thanked the teachers and staff at the Early College as well as family and friends for their support.
Camden Board of Education Chairman Christian Overton said “resilient” is the word that comes to mind when he thinks of the Camden Early College Class of 2021.
Graduate Ariana Lawrence said in an interview before the ceremony that she plans to study business administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She said that attending UNC-CH has been a goal since she was a young child.
“They have a globally recognized business program,” she said.
Lawrence said she wants to own and operate her own bakery.
“I love to bake,” she said, explaining that she prepares desserts at Taylors Oak restaurant in Shiloh.
She said it “absolutely” was the right decision to attend Camden Early College. In middle school some students were mean to her, she said, and attending the Early College enabled her to get away from them and make a fresh start.
Bennett said he, too, is glad he attended Camden Early College.
“I made a lot of good friends here,” he said.
Bennett plans to study software engineering at N.C. State University, something he’s been interested in doing since ninth-grade. He said he’s glad he got a start on college while still in high school.
Wyatt Harrison said Camden Early College is like a community or family.
“We made a lot of great memories in those four trailers,” Harrison said, referring to mobile units used for the early college’s classrooms.
Harrison plans to study heating, ventilation and air conditioning at COA and work for a few years before completing a four-year degree and then continuing to law school.
“My real passion is law,” Harrison said. “But I wanted to do something with my hands, so I chose HVAC — and the money is good.”
The Children of Character recognition went to Bode Frederick. The recognition goes to a student at each school in the district who demonstrates outstanding character.