April Jackson, a math teacher at Camden Early College and the school’s Teacher of the Year, speaks to students on the first day of school, Wednesday.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — Camden Early College High School started the 2022-23 school year Wednesday a large freshman class, a new principal and plans for building the school’s unique identity.

Enrollment on the school’s first day of classes was 145 students. Forty-five of them were freshmen, one of its largest freshmen classes ever.