...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.
* WHERE...Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
CAMDEN — Camden Early College High School started the 2022-23 school year Wednesday a large freshman class, a new principal and plans for building the school’s unique identity.
Enrollment on the school’s first day of classes was 145 students. Forty-five of them were freshmen, one of its largest freshmen classes ever.
Juan Castillo, who started in July as Camden Early College principal, said one of his goals is “to help the school stand out on its own,” giving it a unique identity apart from Camden County High School.
One idea is formation of “the Blue Crew,” a plan to have early college students dress in blue and sit together at Camden High athletic events and other activities.
“I really want to continue to build the culture here,” Castillo said.
The school culture Wednesday morning included fresh-popped popcorn and other treats to welcome students back, courtesy of the Parent Activities League.
On Fridays the school will be holding an event known as “seminar” that focuses on employability skills, soft skills, study skills and other tools needed to be successful in college and careers.
That support is important so students “can be ready for the college rigor,” Castillo said. “If we don’t give them support, we’re setting them up for failure.”
Juniors Wyatt Swinney and Kevin Capewell said they enjoy attending Camden Early College. Both are taking welding at College of The Albemarle this semester and plan to pursue careers in welding. Both have relatives who have worked at shipyard yards in southeastern Virginia.
Swinney said he likes the opportunity to pursue his interests at CEC.
“It’s more free,” he said. “You get to do more of what you want.”
“It’s more like a college schedule,” Capewell added.
Other Camden schools in the district will start the new year on Monday, Aug. 29.