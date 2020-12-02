The N.C. State Board of Elections last week voted to hold a hearing on complaints filed by a former Camden Board of Elections member against two current members of the board.
The five-member panel voted unanimously Nov. 24 to hold a hearing on Rickey Wilson’s complaints against current Camden Board of Elections members Brenda Bowman and Sue Hicks. Preliminary consideration of Wilson’s complaints was among the items the state board took up its meeting last week.
According to an audio recording of the meeting, Katelyn Love, the state elections board’s general counsel, said Wilson alleges Bowman and Hicks violated a rule prohibiting local election board members from publicly supporting or opposing a political candidate.
Wilson, a Democrat, himself was removed from the Camden Board of Elections in October by the state board after it found he had violated the rule prohibiting public opposition or support of a candidate. Wilson alleges in separate complaints that Bowman and Hicks, both Republicans, violated the same rule.
Both Bowman and Hicks said last week that the social media posts Wilson cited in his complaints against them were either made prior to their membership on the Camden elections board or were not statements for or against any candidate.
Love told the state board that the first step in responding to Wilson’s complaints was to consider whether there is prima facie — a Latin phrase meaning “at first face” — evidence of what the complaints claim. She said the board could schedule an evidentiary hearing if it decides such evidence exists.
Prima face evidence is evidence that is subject to rebuttal but appears — if substantiated — to be sufficient to prove the case being made.
Love told the board that the law does not prohibit any and all expressions of support or opposition toward a candidate by a board of elections member, but only those expressions of support or opposition that are disseminated to the public.
Chairman Damon Circosta told fellow state board members that in his time on the board there had been a number of complaints in various counties alleging violations of the prohibition against publicly supporting or opposing a candidate.
“This is not a new issue to come before this board,” he said.
Circosta noted that at that same meeting, State Board of Elections Executive Director Brinson Bell had cited a poll stating 68 percent of North Carolinians believe elections are conducted fairly. He said one way to bring that from 68 percent to 99 percent is for all elections employees, state board of elections members and county board of elections members to refrain from publicly supporting or opposing any candidate.
“I believe that there is enough here that we should go ahead and schedule a hearing,” Circosta said.
Circosta made a motion that the board find that there is prima facie evidence and schedule an evidentiary hearing. He said the hearing would be limited to public statements opposing or supporting clearly identified candidates.
The motion passed unanimously. As of Tuesday the date and time of the hearing had not been set.
The N.C. State Board of Elections is made up of three Democrats and two Republicans.