CAMDEN — Camden school officials are exploring adding additional classroom space, an auditorium and an auxiliary gym to the new high school that will be built on N.C. Highway 343.

The move comes as Camden eyes the purchase of an additional 40 acres adjacent to the proposed school site. The Board of Education was given a cost estimate of around $18.4 million for the possible additions to the original design plan during a presentation by Moseley Architects Tuesday evening at a board work session.