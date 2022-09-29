...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt and seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CAMDEN — Camden school officials are exploring adding additional classroom space, an auditorium and an auxiliary gym to the new high school that will be built on N.C. Highway 343.
The move comes as Camden eyes the purchase of an additional 40 acres adjacent to the proposed school site. The Board of Education was given a cost estimate of around $18.4 million for the possible additions to the original design plan during a presentation by Moseley Architects Tuesday evening at a board work session.
The board took no action, citing the fact that Camden is still in the due diligence phase for the purchase of the additional acreage. If purchased, the additional land would allow officials to position the new high school in a more optimal location at the N.C. 343 site.
“You can’t really change any design aspects until due diligence is done,” said board member Jason Banks.
The board, however, did come to a consensus that six additional classrooms should be added to the design that was first presented by Moseley. That original cost for the new high school came with a price tag of around $66 million.
Camden has up to $83 million available for the new school — $50 million in state grant money and $33 million in bond referendum money. If all of the $33 million in bonds approved by voters are issued by county commissioners the district could in theory add up to $17 million to the original $66 million budget for the school.
The six classrooms would add 8,300 square feet of learning space at an estimated cost of $4.3 million. The board was also told that expanding space currently dedicated for career and technical education classes would add another $3 million to the new school’s cost.
Board member Kevin Heath said adding the six classrooms is a top priority. Six additional classrooms would up the school’s capacity by 132 students to 732.
“We have to have additional capacity, it was already too tight,” Heath said. “We don’t need to open a school at max capacity. You may as well consider that added in.”
Including an auditorium in the new high school would cost between $5 million and $8.4 million, depending on the seating capacity.
An auditorium with a capacity of 240 seats would cost $5 million, a 400-seat capacity venue would cost $5.9 million and at 600 seats the cost would be $8.4 million. The smallest auditorium would be around 5,600 square feet while the 400-seat venue would be 7,100 square feet. The largest auditorium would be 10,600 square feet.
Adding an auxiliary gym comes with an estimated price tag of $3.7 million.
If the county buys the additional 40 acres, the district would need to allocate around $1.5 million for additional site development, board members were told.
“As you spread things out you are going to have more site that you are going to have to develop,” said Moseley Estimator Maggie Dittmar. “That is just part of it.”
Dittmar said the cost of adding a multi-purpose athletic field could be incorporated into the $1.5 million needed for site development.
“If you keep it simple and it is not a stadium with lighting, we think that is covered in this number,” Dittmar said.
The board also asked Moseley to bring back a cost estimate for an athletic fieldhouse.
“We have a spot for that and that is something we can go back and evaluate,” Moseley architect Ashely Dennis said.
Dittmar asked the board to draft an actual budget for the new school once there’s a determination about buying the additional property.
“Are we $73 million, are we $83 million, are we less?” Dittmar asked. “We know the money is there, but things can change. Once you have a budget, hopefully, you will be able to pick some of these scope items you want to add back. That way we can get moving and see what that would look like laid out on the site.”