CAMDEN — Camden residents will get a chance to weigh in next month on the county’s financing plan for a new library.
The Board of Commissioners earlier this week set Aug. 3 as the date for the hearing.
The county is considering spending up to $3.6 million to build and equip a new library. And to pay for it, the county is proposing an installment financing plan.
In addition to the hearing on the financing plan, commissioners also agreed Monday to adopt a resolution allowing the county to be reimbursed for money it spends upfront on the library project. The funds would come from the installment financing plan.
The current library is located in space the county leases, and the property owner has told county officials that the lease will not be renewed. That has created urgency for county officials to build a new library.
The new library building is envisioned as part of a larger complex that would also include a community center and administrative offices for the county. Camden owns land across N.C. Highway 343 from the Camden County Historic Courthouse and plans to use that site for the complex.
No official estimate has ever been released publicly for the full complex but officials have sometimes cited $10 million as a rough estimate.
The county has asked Boomerang Design to develop a design for a one-story, 11,700-square-foot building that would include a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen.
The plan right now is for a commissioners boardroom that would seat about 60 people and an adjacent community room capable of accommodating up to 100.
The county plans for any equipment and furnishings in the current library that are usable, including current shelving, to be moved into the new facility to help keep costs down.
County officials have cited the urgency of building a new library and the economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus public health crisis as reasons for prioritizing the library building ahead of the rest of the project.
County and school officials also are eyeing a $33 million bond referendum on the general election ballot in November for construction of a new high school.