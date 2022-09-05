CAMDEN — Camden County officials said last week they are open to hiring former state Sen. Bob Steinburg to lobby on behalf of the county.
County officials said at a special meeting Wednesday that while they’re interested in a contract with Steinburg and his partner Jackson Stancil, they would like to aim for a shorter-term contract: one year instead of two years.
But Steinburg told The Daily Advance last week that would not be an option.
“There will be no one-year contracts,” Steinburg said. “The contract is two years. The reason for that is it is a two-year legislative session.”
County Manager Erin Burke told Camden commissioners at the special meeting that the county needs to consider hiring a lobbyist to represent Camden in Raleigh.
Burke and Camden Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro recently met with Steinburg and Stancil about the prospect of Steinburg serving as a lobbyist for Camden.
Steinburg, a Republican who lives in Edenton, resigned from the state Senate July 31 following his loss in the May GOP primary to fellow Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, in the newly drawn 1st Senate District. Before serving in the Senate, Steinburg had served three terms in the state House.
While Steinburg is able to recruit clients, he can’t officially begin lobbying efforts until Feb. 1. State law requires that state lawmakers spend a “6-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly before becoming a lobbyist. Steinburg resigned in July so he could begin lobbying efforts in next year’s session of the General Assembly.
Burke cited, as an example of an important source of state funding that a lobbyist might help the county access, grants for ambulances for rural counties. Camden needs to have 24-hour emergency medical service on both ends of the county, and eventually is going to need to establish its own EMS in order to accomplish that, she said.
“That’s a big lift for us,” Burke said.
The General Assembly usually has funds to help rural counties buy ambulances, she said.
“I’m using that as an example,” Burke said, explaining that there are many sources of state funding that could be helpful for Camden.
Burke said she had spoken recently with Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell and he had mentioned that the school board had recognized Steinburg at a board meeting for his help in securing a $10 million state grant to help build the new Camden County High School.
She said if she or someone else from the county staff goes to Raleigh to lobby for funds, that’s a time-consuming and costly process for the county that takes a member of a small staff out of the office.
Commissioner Tiffney White asked what the cost would be to the county to hire Steinburg as a lobbyist.
Burke said the cost would be $3,000 a month, for a total of $36,000 a year. And Steinburg said he would need a two-year contract, she added.
City Council’s Finance Committee in neighboring Elizabeth City has already approved negotiating a similar two-year, $36,000-a-year contract with Steinburg.
Commissioner Tom White said the return on the investment could be significant for the county.
“He could pay for his salary in getting money for us for various needs,” White said.
“If her gets one ambulance he has already paid for himself,” Munro said.
Munro said the county could try the arrangement out for two years and see how it works.
But Commissioners Clayton Riggs, Randy Krainiak and Tom White all suggested negotiating for a one-year contract. When asked whether he thought Steinburg’s contract term was negotiable, Munro replied that everything is negotiable.
Tom White said Steinburg’s experience should serve the county well.
“He knows a lot of people and he knows the ropes,” White said.
Munro and Burke said they would get back to Steinburg and let him know the county would like to look at a one-year contract.