CAMDEN — The Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program at Camden County High School plans to hold a fundraiser on Friday to help a family that lost its home and possessions in a fire this week.
The Camden County Coast Guard JLP is hosting a car wash fundraiser to support the Underwood family whose home on White Cedar Lane was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. The family has a daughter who attends Camden County High School.
Mike Underwood said the fire at his home started around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. He said his dog sensed something was wrong and woke up his son.
Around the same time a neighbor came from three houses down and helped everyone, including the family’s animals, get out safely, he said.
“There were four of us at the house, and three dogs and a cat,” Underwood said.
The South Camden Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.
Underwood said he’s not sure at this point what caused the fire. It started somewhere on the back side of the house, he said.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said he’s not aware that the fire’s cause has been determined.
Underwood said his family “lost everything” in the fire. But the response from the community has been overwhelming, he said.
“The community support has gone well beyond what anybody could imagine,” Underwood said.
He said the Greater Albemarle Chapter of the American Red Cross has reached out to the family and they currently have a place to live.
Friends have also helped the family get clothes, he said.
“The support from everybody in Camden County has just been overwhelming,” he said.
Underwood, who works in Corolla, has friends in both Camden and Elizabeth City and he said they all have been helpful and supportive.
The Coast Guard JLP car wash to help the Underwood family will be held in the front parking lot of Camden High School Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
“Please consider bringing your vehicle by to have it washed as we all come together to support one of our own,” said Master Chief Lyn Dupree. “All donations will be given directly to the family.”
Underwood said he appreciates the community’s support.
“I want to thank the volunteer fire department in Camden for doing what they could to try to save my house,” Underwood said. “I want them to know it’s fully appreciated.”
Underwood said that even with the loss of his house he is thankful that no one in his family was harmed in the fire. “It could have been much worse,” he said.
Underwood said he wanted to express his compassion and sympathy to the family in Camden who lost an 8-year-old child this week in a home accident.
“My prayers go out to them,” he said. “My situation is not near as bad as theirs.”
White Cedar Lane is off Short Cut Road near the Currituck County line.