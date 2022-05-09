Camden High FFA students stayed busy at the inaugural Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Home and Garden Expo on Saturday.
The FFA sold almost $260 worth of home-grown plants that the students grow in a greenhouse on the high school campus. The proceeds will be used to help defray expenses for the Camden FFA to attend upcoming state and national conventions.
The students sold a number of house plants and hanging plants to the several hundred people who attended the expo at Museum of the Albemarle. The expo featured almost 30 area businesses, which Chamber President Anya Davis called a big success. The presenting sponsor of the event was Swimme and Son home remodeling company.
“We had a lot of people attend,” Davis said. “We are very pleased with the turnout.”
Camden FFA agricultural teacher Morgan Murray said students have grown over 100 plants along with various vegetable plants the past several months. Hollie Schratwieser is the other agriculture teacher at the high school and her horticulture students also helped prepare for Saturday’s plant sale.
“We also have some tomato plants,” Murray said. “They actually work on this year-round. We have the greenhouse full every year. We had a great turnout at the expo and were very thankful for the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce for having us.”
The state FFA convention is next month while the national convention is this fall. Almost a dozen students will attend the state convention in Raleigh.
Camden senior Russell Formby has been involved with the FAA for four years and said he has learned a lot from the program.
“We have worked really hard on these plants,” Formby said. “We are out at the greenhouse just about every other day year-round. We usually spend an hour to an hour-and-a-half in the greenhouse when we are out there.”
Murray said Saturday’s expo is just one of several fundraising events the FAA is doing to make the trip to the two conventions.
The FFA’s Senior Livestock Judging Team won first place in the state last December and qualified to compete at national FFA competition in Indianapolis, Indiana this October. The Junior Horse Evaluation Team also placed first in the state and both teams will be recognized at the state convention along with the second-place regional Introduction to Horticulture team.
“We are raising money to take these students to Raleigh and will continue fundraising to pay expenses for the national FFA Convention, which includes such things as airfare, registration, vehicle rental, hotel and other expenses,” Murray said.
Jones Family Chiropractic had a prime spot near the entrance of the expo. Deanna DeLeon said the business was conducting health and stress surveys for expo visitors. She said the expo was a great opportunity to introduce the business to more people.
“We are also doing a health selfie which indicates the alignment of a person’s back,” DeLeon said. “We are also offering a great deal on an office visit. We have had an excellent response.’’
One of the highlights of Saturday’s event were free drawings at the top of the hour beginning at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. People lined up at a table displaying the giveaways for a chance to sign up for the freebies.
Items donated by B&M Contractors included an Amazon Alexa Dot, a Roku media streaming device for a television, an Amazon Fire Stick for a TV, a Ninja air fryer, a Cuisinart 20-piece grill set and a fire pit.