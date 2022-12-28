CAMDEN — Camden County has received a slow response to its solicitation for design firm proposals for its planned administrative complex.
“The county received one response for the RFQ,” County Manager Erin Burke said Wednesday, referring to the request for qualifications that the county sent out roughly three months ago. “I was hoping for more than one response,” adding that she’ll “likely send this back out to seek additional firms.”
The only firm that responded by last week’s deadline was Boomerang Design, which designed the county’s new library building and has also presented to the county a schematic design for a second phase of the project.
Burke noted the county does not currently have a timeline for building the complex.
The first phase of the project is already built and occupied — the new library building that also includes a county commissioners’ boardroom and community meeting room.
Although Boomerang Design had already developed a plan for the remainder of the project, which is expected to include county administrative offices and a recreation facility, county officials in September decided to go back to the drawing board and re-envision the next phase of the complex.
The administrative complex is being built on a county-owned site across N.C. Highway 343 from the Camden County Courthouse.
County Commissioner Ross Munro commented at a commissioners meeting in September that the county needs to look at new plans for the building because there are new needs.
One concern related to the design is keeping the complex’s cost under control. Also, the county already has veered somewhat from the original vision by including community meeting space in the new library building. The one-story, 11,700-square-foot library building includes a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen.
The county’s long-range plan calls for a second phase of the project, which will consist of an administration building and a civic building. The civic building will become the new location of the Camden County Center for Active Adults and will also house activities of the Camden Parks and Recreation Department.
The county borrowed $4.5 million for the library building project.