CAMDEN — Republican primaries have developed in Camden County for Clerk of the Superior Court and an at-large seat on the Board of Commissioners.
Current Clerk of Superior Court James Midgett and Jennifer Gray, both registered Republicans, have filed to run for clerk. Midgett was appointed to the position almost a year ago by Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett and is running for a full four-year term.
Midgett, a lieutenant with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office for 20 years before he was appointed clerk, said one of his goals has been to make the office more customer friendly.
“On day one of coming into the office, I sat down with my employees and asked, ‘What do you like to do, and don’t like to do,’” Midgett said. “I wanted to be more proficient in what we do and more efficient for the citizens that we are serving.’’
After those conversations, Midgett said he started cross-training employees to make the office more efficient.
“We have cross-trained the employees so when someone walks in the office they can get the service they are asking for,” Midgett said. “I don’t want citizens being told that person is at lunch or we can’t help you today. I think we have achieved that in the last 12 months.”
Midgett has added extra security measures at the office, including outside security cameras and new door locks.
“As a former cop, law enforcement and security is a huge thing in my mind,” Midgett said. “I now have security all around the building. It makes my staff feel safe and it makes people coming in and out of the building feel safe.”
Gray could not be reached for comment.
There will also be a Republican primary for the at-large seat occupied by Commissioner Tom White, who is not seeking re-election. Ronald Inge and current Camden Board of Education member Sissy Aydlett have both filed for the seat.
Inge is a life-long Camden resident and retired from the Chesapeake Fire Department in 2014. He currently is in the fire apparatus sales business.
Inge is seeking elected office for the first time after “debating” about it for some time. Inge said the county faces a host of issues and if elected said he would bring a new perspective to the board on such issues as the budget, overcrowding in schools and school construction.
“I feel like the citizens are not being listened to as avidly as they should,” Inge said. “The county commissioners have a lot on their plate and the citizens in Camden feel like they don’t have a voice. My main concern is listening and trying to give a new perspective on how the county is run.”
Inge said his experience with the Chesapeake Fire Department will be beneficial for Camden.
“I bring a different perspective to the county for our emergency services, EMS, fire, sheriff’s department,” Inge said.
Jody Cox, an engineer and South Mills volunteer fireman, has also filed for the at-large commissioner seat as a Libertarian and will appear on the November ballot.
Aydlett couldn't be reached for comment.
Tom White, who currently holds the at-large seat up for election, has previously said he does not plan to seek re-election.
Incumbent City Council member Kem Spence was one of three candidates who filed for two Third Ward seats Wednesday.
Former city Human Resources Director Katherine Felton and Charles Hill also filed for the March 8 municipal election.
In a press release, Felton said she was offering "my experience, my independence, and my love for Elizabeth City."
"I look forward to a spirited, open, and honest campaign," Felton said. "I offer best wishes and good luck to all of the council candidates."
Hill could not be reached.
Third Ward Councilman Michael Brooks hasn't announced yet whether he'll seek re-election to a new term.
Donald Spencer also filed Wednesday for one of the two Fourth Ward seats while Rose Whitehurst filed for one of two Second Ward seats. Neither could be reached Wednesday.
Fourth Ward councilor Johnnie Walton filed for re-election Monday.