CAMDEN — Camden County officials have put new a administrative building and community center on hold as they focus on building a new county library.
For several years county officials have discussed building an administrative complex on slightly more than 7 acres on county-owned land on N.C. Highway 343 across from the county courthouse.
The complex was projected to include three structures: a library, an administrative building and a community center.
But County Manager Ken Bowman said in recent memo to Camden commissioners that the complex project should focus first on the library.
“After much deliberation and consideration of the cost for the administration complex during the downturn of the economy due to COVID-19, staff was directed to look at phasing the project focusing on building the library first and master planning the entire project for the second phase,” the memo states.
Commissioners approved a design services contract with Raleigh-based Boomerang Design earlier this month. Boomerang submitted a proposal that included the master planning for the entire complex project plus a design for a one-story, 11,700-square-foot building that would include a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen.
Camden officials say there has never been an official cost estimate for the administrative complex. However, they have occasionally used $10 million as a possible cost for the entire project. A rough estimate for the first phase that would include just the library puts that cost at around $3.5 million.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak, a longtime advocate for a community center in Camden, said the center and administration building have been put on hold because of economic uncertainty.
The county is moving forward with just the library because of necessity, Krainiak said.
The owner of the current library building at Camden Business Park has told county officials the county will not be able to renew its lease at the site when the current lease expires.