featured Camden Heritage Festival From staff reports Chris Day Author email Oct 10, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Family members help prepare Skylar Peele's costume for the Swamp Creature costume contest at this year's Camden Heritage Festival, Saturday. Skylar, 9, won third place for his costume. Chris Day/The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chris Day Author email Follow Chris Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPasquotank GOP censures Overman, pulls support for his re-election bidMan charged with murder in Aug. 27 shooting arrestedProject to redesign Hughes-Ehringhaus-Oak Stump intersection back on trackEC teen charged with murder in August Snug Harbor shootingEC police charge second man with murder in woman's fatal shootingCamden residents voice frustration over development, seek moratoriumPerquimans facing $340K expense for housing inmateECPPS hopefuls address CRT, other issues at PAC forumPeace on the PasquotankCity enters into financial accountability agreement with LGC Images