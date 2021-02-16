CAMDEN — The basic design for the new Camden County High School could be available for public inspection as early as next month, a school official said Monday.
Camden Superintendent Joe Ferrell said he and Camden County Schools Chief Operations Officer Larry Lawrence met with Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction and Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects Monday morning to discuss plans for the new school.
Ferrell said Dennis spent a day with high school staff in December to talk about details of the school’s design. Based on those conversations the architect made some changes to the building design, and those changes were reviewed at Monday’s meeting.
There are now four options for the school, each of which will be fine-tuned over the next few weeks.
“It’s still being worked out,” Ferrell said when asked if a design for the school is available.
Members of the Camden Board of Education will meet individually with Ott and Dennis next week to provide feedback on the current design options, Ferrell said. He’s hoping to schedule those meetings for Monday or Tuesday of next week.
After that the design will go back to teachers and staff at the high school.
Then a public website will be set up to give the public an opportunity to view plans for the new school.
“I would guess probably early March at this point,” Ferrell said when asked when plans would be ready for public inspection.
The Camden school board plans to build a new high school on a county-owned site off N.C. Highway 343 using $33 million in bond proceeds and $12.3 million in state needs-based facilities grant funds. Voters approved the $33 million bond referendum in November.
The board has decided the new high school will be all on one floor, Ferrell said. But the original concept of multiple learning centers built around a core area is being altered based on input from teachers and staff, he said.
Michael D. Ricciuti, a retired U.S. Navy officer who addressed the school board last week at its regular meeting, said he had taught physics in two-story rectangular buildings and in buildings similar to the concept Camden is looking at, and he believes the traditional rectangular buildings are much better for teachers and students.