...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
CAMDEN — Camden agreed Monday night to hire former state Sen. Bob Steinburg to lobby on behalf of the county.
In their monthly meeting, the county commissioners voted unanimously to enter a two-year contract with Steinburg, who will serve as the county’s direct representative in Raleigh. The board reached its 5-0 vote without discussion and after a motion by Commissioner Tom White.
The cost to the county will be $36,000 a year, or $3,000 per month. Camden Manager Erin Burke said the county had earlier allocated $40,000 for a yearly marketing position. So, funding for the position could instead be used to pay Steinburg, she said.
“I think that that money would be suited to cover those expenses should the board choose to pursue a two-year contract with Mr. Steinburg,” Burke said.
The contract between the county, Steinburg and Steinburg’s partner Jackson Stancil, does not go in effect until next February. That’s because state law requires that state lawmakers spend a “6-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly before becoming a lobbyist.
Steinburg, a Republican who lives in Edenton, resigned from the state Senate July 31 following his loss in the May GOP primary to fellow Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, in the newly drawn 1st Senate District. Before serving in the Senate, Steinburg had served three terms in the state House.
Steinburg resigned in July so he could begin lobbying efforts in next year’s session of the General Assembly.
Camden had originally pursued a one-year contract with Steinburg, but Steinburg said he would only commit to a two-year contract because state legislative sessions are generally two years.
Staff writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.