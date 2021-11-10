CAMDEN — Around 100 people honored the nation’s veterans Wednesday during the annual Camden Veterans Day Recognition Program that was held at the county’s Historic Courthouse.
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Mick Jolley, the ceremony's guest speaker, said it was being held to honor “those that have served and those that are still serving.” Jolley served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 30 years and has lived in Camden for the past 16.
Jolley noted that Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, marking the end World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
“As most of you know, Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day, which is when we honor those that have died in service,” Jolley said. “At a time when we are losing over 200 World War II veterans a day to time and old age, giving thanks to our veterans whenever we get the chance is more pressing now.”
Jolley also praised former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Colin Powell, who died last month at age 84 from COVID-19 complications. As a young officer, Jolley said he was inspired by Powell.
As Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, the highest military position in the country, Powell led Operation Desert Storm during the Persian Gulf War with Iraq in 1990-91.
“Powell was the architect of how America would fight in coalitions of the willing for the next 30 years and beyond,” Jolley said. “He was the modern version of the great coalition builder, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, a veteran and president from the Greatest Generation.”
Wednesday's crowd included around 30 third-grade students from Grandy Primary School. Each student was given a small American flag as they exited a school bus.
Three cadets — Seth Bacher, Alexis McCoy and Dakota Tasker — from the Camden High U.S. Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program started the program by first raising the American flag before lowering it half-mast.
A wreath was then placed by the flag pole to honor veterans.
An honor guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City fired several rifle volleys before TAPS was played to end the program.