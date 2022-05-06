CAMDEN — Candidates for two open seats on the Camden Board of Commissioners discussed their vision for the county at a candidates forum Thursday night at the county courthouse.
Republicans Ronald Inge and Sissy Aydlett are facing off for an at-large seat in the May 17 primary. They’re seeking the seat currently held by Tom White, a Republican who’s not seeking re-election.
The other commissioners race pits Shiloh District incumbent Clayton Riggs against fellow Republican Troy Leary.
The candidates fielded several questions from a standing-room-only crowd of county citizens. The non-partisan forum was organized by several citizens and both Republican and Democratic candidates on the county’s primary ballot were invited to the event.
One question asked the commissioner candidates about their support for the Camden Sheriff’s Office, Parks and Recreation Department and the county’s schools and if they would lean in favor of one over the other.
Inge said saying you are more supportive of one department over the other is “being biased.” Inge, who retired from the Chesapeake, Virginia Fire Department in 2014, said he has a heart for public safety and also a youth baseball coach.
“As a commissioner, we have to consider all of it,” Inge said. “We can’t be biased to one group of people or one organization or one anything. You have to be impartial just like a judge does. These things that we want in the county and we need to fund, we still have to study them, break them down and find out how to prioritize with the funding that we have.”
Aydlett, who currently serves on the Camden Board of Education, said all three departments are “very important.” She said people move to the county because of the good schools and that her children participated in parks and recreation programs.
“I guess it would depend what the needs are,” Aydlett said. “I don’t know if I would really support one over the other — I think that they are all great.”
Leary said all three departments are important parts of county government. Leary is a small-business owner in Camden.
“Our school system is the envy of surrounding counties,” Leary said. “Our parks and rec keep a lot kids busy and out of trouble. But I don’t think you have either of those if we don’t have safety for our people. I think public safety will be a priority for me.”
Riggs said he has supported all three departments as a commissioner. He added that he was the only commissioner in a recent budget session trying to get more funding for the Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m going to lay claim (that) I was probably the only one in there fighting to get the sheriff some extra support,” Riggs said. “Four parks since I was first elected have been built in this county. I was the guy who put the (schools) technology fund in. I don’t think I have shown any great favoritism. I might be for one a little more one day than the other. Over the years I have spread the wealth.”
Another question asked by one of the almost 100 people that signed in at the forum asked the candidates what “their vision is for Camden County.”
Leary, who grew up in Old Trap, said his vision is to keep “Camden County Camden County.”
“I love the people, and I think the people love each other, respect each other,” Leary said. “I’m a country boy and I want to keep Camden as country as we can. If you live in Camden you are country a little bit.’’
Riggs said Camden is great place to live. Because more growth is coming, he said, the county needs to keep the county’s unified development ordinance strong. He said “land (was) sold today for another development, I’m sure.”
“There is a new school on the block right this minute,” Riggs said. “I can almost guarantee you the day the door opens there will be new students pouring in there. The UDO is strong in some places now. But in some places, it has loopholes where lawyers and developers spend all their time finding one of those loopholes. The UDO can be changed anytime three commissioners say we need that. Modifying it and finding those loopholes would be the way to attack it.’’
Aydlett told participants that the UDO is 451 pages long and is hard to understand and decipher. She believes it needs to be modified. She also said Camden needs to broaden its tax base to help pay for infrastructure.
“One of the things I would like to see is that we get a consultant to come in and help is figure that (ODU) thing out and make a good plan to slow our growth,” Aydlett said. “Right now, all of our schools are at or over capacity.’’
Inge said he’s heard from some voters who say that they would like to see the county the way it was in 1970. But he said that is “not going to happen.”
“My vision is to somewhat throttle back the growth that is going on by looking at the UDO, by modifying the UDO,” Inge said. “I don’t have the answer how to change it because I don’t know enough about it. But I am a pretty quick learner. That is the starting process that goes on for changing Camden County.”