CAMDEN — The only contested commissioner race on Tuesday’s ballot in Camden County pits a sitting school board member against a first-time candidate.
Republican school board member Sissy Aydlett will face Libertarian Jody Cox for the Shiloh Township seat currently held by Commissioner Clayton Riggs. Aydlett defeated Riggs in the May Republican primary election.
The Daily Advance asked each candidate questions about issues they’ll face if they’re elected to a four-year term on the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Their answers follow.
TDA: Do you support pursuing a temporary moratorium on development in Camden? Why or why not? How should the county manage development over the next few years?
Aydlett: “A temporary moratorium on development would provide a pause to be thoughtful in guiding the future growth of our communities. I understand the heightened desire to choose Camden County to have a family and to develop a profitable parcel of land, but we have an obligation to assure adequate services are in place and readily available.
“What happens to quality of life when the water supply in South Mills is simply not there for basic needs? Or emergency services are overburdened and lifesaving measures are delayed? I believe our citizens entrust elected officials to manage development over the next five years to match resources with demand. And that could certainly mean keeping growth at a manageable level.”
Cox: “Yes, we should. The reason we should is Camden needs to get back on its feet, get the water situation handled in South Mills. The schools need to be added, too, and modernized before we start adding more families into the already at-capacity schools.
“The UDO (unified development ordinance) is going to need adjustments to where it keeps the small towns small, but brings in people so that companies or businesses would like to set up shop here in Camden. It’s a very fine line we have to walk so that we don’t have uncontrolled growth.”
TDA: Now that the new library building has been completed, do you think the county should move forward with the remainder of the administrative complex? Why or why not?
Aydlett: “More space is needed for our county offices and several buildings are in need of major repairs. That being said, I have never been 100% supportive of the new administrative complex.
“After seeing what can be accomplished with refurbishment in our school system, there is the possibility of doing the same with our existing properties. The fact that some of our services are in need of more space also plays a very important role in my decision-making.
“Knowing that 14% of our population are senior citizens, please take a moment to visit the facility we now use to serve them. I would take a close look at our current buildings, needs assessment, and future needs to make cost effective decisions.”
Cox: “I don’t think so. I think our plate is full enough and that our taxes are already too high. Adding more projects at the moment would be unproductive. You know the old saying, ‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.’”
TDA: Should the county pursue its own emergency medical service? If so, how quickly should the county move to do that?
Aydlett: “Our county has a total area of 310 square miles, a rather large area to share services with another county. This also falls into the question of how to control development and provide adequate resources. I certainly think we are heading in the direction of pursuing our own emergency medical services. Planning would include addressing the challenges in hiring qualified employees in the medical field. Perhaps we could work with our high school vocational department to introduce this program to interested students, a ‘grow your own’ program.”
Cox: “Yes. Being in the volunteer fire department I have seen first hand the benefits. This is a program and it’s coming to Camden. It will save us in the county extensively in the future having our own services, other than purchasing Pasquo-tank County’s already limited resources.
“Having two, maybe three ambulances here in Camden would be an excellent first step forward into our rebuild of the infrastructure. As far as for how quickly? As soon as our board gets the organization set up, rules in place and goals to accomplish.”
TDA: What are your priorities for the county over the next five years?
Aydlett: In the role of county commissioner, my priorities would be determined as I have fact-finding conversations with leaders and citizens to truly discover our needs. Initially, my focus would be on South Mills water issues, development, and economic growth — it is vital to have a more balanced tax base to support growing demands on our infrastructure.”
Cox: “Number one: building the school. The longer we wait the more expensive it’s going to get. Number two: deciphering the water situation in South Mills. We’ve got to get a grasp on what’s going on here. Go in and see for ourselves. Third: The UDO definitely is something that’s on the list. It’s got to be brought to the level of which we can maintain. Four: Fire, EMS and police being able to understand what they need is a huge benefit. Working closely with the sheriff and the fire departments in our county.
“Number five would be taxes. They need to come back down. Granted we have a lot of projects kicked up right now, but there has to be some relief somewhere and I’m wanting to find it. Six: Businesses. We need to start reaching out to some companies to see if we can get the e-commerce park and other locations like it operational. See what the milestones are for companies to want to start moving here, but we want to only do this if and when Camden infrastructure is good and solid.”