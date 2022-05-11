Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part story.
CAMDEN — Camden Republicans have two choices for each of the two open seats on the county Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s primary election.
Whitney “Sissy” Aydlett and Ronald Inge are vying for the at-large seat currently held by longtime commissioner Tom White, who is not seeking re-election.
Incumbent Clayton Riggs is seeking re-election to his Shiloh seat but is facing a challenge by newcomer Troy Leary.
No Democrats have filed for either of the seats. Barring an unaffiliated candidate getting on the ballot before Tuesday’s deadline, the winners of the two GOP primary races will be elected in the general election in November.
Riggs is a retired Army officer and Aydlett is a member of the Camden Board of Education. Inge is lifelong Camden resident who retired from the Chesapeake Fire Department in Virginia.
The Daily Advance recently submitted questions about key county issues to each of the four candidates. All but Leary responded. Riggs’, Aydlett’s and Inge’s answers follow.
TDA: Why are you running for county commissioner in Camden? What skills, abilities and experience would you bring to the Board of Commissioners?
Riggs: “I am running because I feel I still have plenty to contribute to the citizens of Camden County. I am a proven leader in local government, business, and (served) 35 years as an Army warrant officer. I am experienced in many attributes required to be a successful commissioner.
“I have served on serval area boards over the years, such as Trillium Behavioral Health, Albemarle District Jail, Albemarle Commission and Workforce Development most recently. I love this county and often standup for citizens’ rights, always trying to do what is best for the entire county.”
Aydlett: “I am running for Camden County commissioner because I feel that we are coming to a crossroads to our future. I want our community to thrive and have the necessary resources to operate safely and efficiently. Being on the board of commissioners would allow me to continue to serve this community as I have done for the last eight years on the board of education. The experience I gained as a leader in our school system has prepared me for this next step.
“My skills include oversight of a $20-plus million budget; establishing and monitoring policies; problem solving; advocating for over 260 employees; and supporting the superintendent to carry out his responsibilities. My community service and career has honed my skills to actively listen; diagnose root cause of problems; and find solutions.
“I am fiscally conservative and will question, research, and guide how our tax dollars are spent. There are many issues in our community that many feel have not been thoroughly addressed such as rapid growth, water shortage, public safety needs, and flooding. I plan to address all these issues and to do everything that I can to make our community a better place.”
Inge: “I am running for county commissioner because I feel like with all the changes that Camden County is experiencing, I would be able to bring a new and fresh approach to our county government. We have many challenges facing us today and I feel like the citizens need someone they feel comfortable talking to.
“I have spent my entire life in public service; therefore my extensive experience in problem solving, not just in emergencies but in everyday life, is a great asset to the county. I have created, maintained, and managed budgets exceeding $1.5 million in my career, in addition to balancing and implementing cost-cutting measures needed for both private and public contracts.
“My open approach to questions comments and criticism has been a huge part of my campaign and will continue if I am elected.”
TDA: The Camden Board of Education has been asking commissioners to commit to a set amount of increase in the school budget every year. Do you support this idea? How much should the increase be?
Riggs: “I do believe we should support the school system to meet the needs of our students. Need vs. want is very important when attempting to balance a budget the size of ours; for every increase of $100,000 an additional cent is required.
“We have very highly rated schools and people come to Camden because of our schools. I agree there needs to be some increase in the school budget but there is no magic figure that works every year. The budget process should be followed, and funding allocated accordingly.”
Aydlett: “Our county budgeting process should include a set annual increase for our school system. Our school system is one of the best in the state and we should be proud to support the excellence of the teachers and staff. A set increase would eliminate the wasteful process of pleading for funding to support growth and sustained success.
“Camden County Schools was one of the only entities/departments not to receive an increase in funding since 2017, other than $20,000 during the 2021-22 school year to offset the cost-of-living increase for classified employees. Superintendent (Joe) Ferrell’s request for a 5% increase in funding each year, or $100,000 at a minimum, should not be denied.”
Inge: “Our schools are widely acknowledged as some of the best in the state. Our educators and administrators have done a fantastic job with the youth in our community, and they deserve the resources we can provide them.
“It’s common practice to commit to a performance-based budget allotment increase per fiscal year. Realistically, books need replacing, computers need updating, firmware and hardware require maintenance and overhauling.
“I have heard input from both sides of the fence on increased school spending and can understand some valid points with both. While we want to continue to have the best education program, we also can’t spend recklessly with taxpayer money.
“We should include more information and choices on county voting referendums so that the citizens, rather than a few people, can decide. And we should be seeking solutions as a community rather than consistently complaining about the negatives. It’s easy to present problems, but solutions require a collaboration to find strategies that meet in the middle.”