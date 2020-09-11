CAMDEN — Total funding for Camden County’s grant program for small businesses suffering losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been expanded to $150,000.
The Camden Board of Commissioners authorized County Manager Ken Bowman Monday to increase the amount set aside for the COVID-19 Small Business and Non Profit Relief Fund program and disburse the remaining funds.
The program, designed to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
Camden received an initial $426,810 in CARES Act funding and an additional $210,906 in August for a total of $637,716.
The county intends to complete the grant program by Nov. 1.
The county originally set aside up to $100,000 for grants to small businesses and nonprofits. Monday’s action increased that amount to $150,000.
The number of small businesses applying for the grants increased dramatically in the past month.
At the time Bowman reported on the program in early August, only eight businesses had applied for grants of up to $2,500.
But about a month later that number had soared to 75.
Bowman gives much of the credit for increased interest to Alexandra Lekki, who heads the grant program for the county. Lekki spent a lot of time visiting businesses in person and speaking with owners, according to Bowman. The in-person visits were effective, he said.
Grant amounts depend on the business’s or nonprofit’s number of employees. Businesses employing between one and 10 people are eligible for a grant of $1,500. Businesses employing 11-15 employees are eligible for a $2,000 grant, while businesses employing between 26 and 49 workers are eligible for a maximum grant of $2,500.
The application deadline for the grants was Friday of last week.