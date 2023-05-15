CAMDEN — A teacher at Camden Intermediate School is seeking a grant to pay for an outdoor classroom at the school.
Teacher Kristin Wynkoop told the Camden County Board of Education Thursday night that she had heard about the opportunity for schools to get a grant to fund outdoor learning experiences for children.
The grant is being offered through the nonprofit Go Outdoors North Carolina, and Wynkoop explained that the maximum amount that can be applied for is $15,000.
She said she is preparing an application for an outdoor learning space to benefit all classes at Camden Intermediate.
The project is expected to cost about $16,000, and Wynkoop told the board she believes she can get funding from the school's parent organization to cover the $1,000 that would remain if the full $15,000 grant were awarded to Camden Intermediate.
"I would like to apply for the grant quickly," Wynkoop said.
Wynkoop was not seeking specific action from the board but said she simply wanted the board to know about the grant and be in support of it before she proceeded with applying.
The outdoor learning space will help in all subject areas, including science, math, reading and art, she said.
Board members applauded the proposed project and Wynkoop's initiative in seeking the grant funding.
"I think it's a great idea," said board member Chris Purcell.
"I appreciate you bringing that forward," said board Chairman Jason Banks.
Wynkoop said outdoor learning will be something new and exciting and fun for the school, and she's glad that Go Outdoors North Carolina is offering the grant money to help pay for it.
According to the nonprofit, the grants "provide North Carolina’s students access to the outdoors and opportunities for direct experience and to learn by doing."