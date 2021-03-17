CAMDEN — Camden residents looking for updates on the county's planned new high school project now have a website they can visit.
The website for the project launched Wednesday. It can be found at projects.moseleyarchitects.com/camden-county-high-school/.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said the website "is very informative and gives the public an opportunity to provide feedback."
The Camden Board of Education planned to meet Thursday night to consider approval of the schematic design for the school project.
The Camden school board plans to build a new high school on a county-owned site off N.C. Highway 343 using $33 million in bond proceeds and $12.3 million in state needs-based facilities grant funds. Voters approved the $33 million bond referendum in November.
The anticipated timeline for the project envisions breaking ground in May; site development from July to January; construction starting in November and continuing through September 2023, followed by move-in that same month.