CAMDEN — The new Camden County Library is scheduled to open June 1 and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held five days later.
The library closed at its previous facility off Short Cut Road on Wednesday to begin preparations for reopening in the new library building across from the Camden County Courthouse on N.C. Highway 343 North.
Chuck Jones, director of maintenance for Camden County, explained that the county will be doing all of the moving work, using both staff and volunteers.
"Primarily it is going to be staff," he said.
Much of the work will be done by maintenance staff, but the library staff also will play a key role. Jones said library staff will help ensure that books are boxed up — and labeled — according to where they will be located on shelves at the new library.
It's important to keep volumes of the same genre together in order to save time unpacking boxes and re-shelving books, Jones said.
"There's 20,000 volumes to move," he said.
The boxing of books is expected to begin Monday.
Right now, maintenance staff are busy trying to get all of the smaller maintenance projects around the county finished up so they focus their attention on the library's move, Jones said.
"Once we start we kind of can't stop," Jones said of moving books and equipment to the new library. "Our goal is to get the library moved in two weeks."
The plan is to move the furniture that has been in the old library and use it in the new library. The shelves and tables will be reused. Some couches and soft seats will be re-covered, but the underlying structure is still sound and plans call for reusing those, also.
"We're going to reuse everything that we can," Jones said.
The Camden County Board of Commissioners held its May 2 regular meeting in the meeting room at the new library.
A walk-through at the new building with the architect was planned for Wednesday afternoon. The ribbon-cutting is planned for June 6 at 1 p.m.
Originally the building was expected to be complete last September but material delays and personnel shortages associated with the COVID-19 pandemic caused the project to be delayed for a few months.
The one-story, 11,700-square-foot building includes a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen. A food preparation area is attached to the meeting area to accommodate meetings where food will be served.
The county borrowed $4.5 million for the library building project.
Camden commissioners’ long-range plan calls for a second phase of the project, which will consist of an administration building and a civic building. The civic building will become the new location of the Camden County Center for Active Adults and will also house activities of the Camden Parks and Recreation Department.