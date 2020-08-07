CAMDEN — Camden officials have given the initial green light to the county’s plan to borrow $3.6 million to build a new library.
At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Camden Board of Commissioners adopted a “pending resolution” for financing the library project. They’re scheduled to vote at their Sept. 8 meeting to give the resolution final approval.
The county leases space for the current library. However, the property owner has advised officials the lease will not be renewed.
Rather than seek other leased space, county officials have proposed building a new library. It’s envisioned as part of a larger complex on a county-owned site that would also include a community center and administrative offices. Camden owns land across N.C. Highway 343 from the Camden County Historic Courthouse that it plans to use for the complex.
The county has been working with Boomerang Design to develop a plan for a one-story, 11,700-square-foot building that would include a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen.
The county plans for any equipment and furnishings in the current library that are usable, including current shelving, to be moved into the new facility to help keep costs down.
County officials have cited the urgency of building a new library and the economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus public health crisis as reasons for prioritizing the library building ahead of the rest of the project.
County and school officials also plan to put a $33 million bond referendum on the general election ballot in November, asking voters to authorize the borrowing needed to construct a new high school.
The pending resolution adopted Monday supports an installment financing agreement not to exceed $3.6 million to build and equip the library building.
The resolution states the county has an urgent need to proceed with the project and does not have time to seek general obligation bond financing through a bond referendum.
The resolution says “the necessity of such project dictates that the project be financed by a method that assures the project will be constructed in an expedient manner.”
The resolution also indicates commissioners have determined the cost of installment financing is reasonably comparable to other available methods of financing.
Any increase in taxes necessary repay the money borrowed will not be excessive, according to the resolution.
No one spoke at the public hearing Monday on the resolution.