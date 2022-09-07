CAMDEN — Camden County officials have their eyes on 40 acres adjacent to the site of the planned new high school on N.C. Highway 343 North to allow more flexibility in planning and building the new school.
Along with voting to begin a due diligence process on the 40-acre tract, the Camden Board of Commissioners announced that a former alternative site for the school on U.S. Highway 158 has been taken off the table.
During the public comment period at Monday's meeting, two members of the public strongly encouraged commissioners to abandon consideration of the U.S. 158 site and move quickly to build the new high school at the N.C. 343 site.
Both Kay Banks and Travis Elmore had argued similar points at the board's Aug. 1 meeting.
County Manager Erin Burke noted in her report to commissioners Monday that commissioners previously had instructed county staff to work with the county attorney on drafting a purchase and sale agreement for the 40-acre tract known as the Sawyer Property. The site is adjacent to the county-owned Noblitt Tract that has been the working site for the new high school for a number of years.
Burke noted that commissioners want the agreement for the Sawyer tract to include a 120-day due diligence period "to inspect the property." She was careful to note that the agreement "is not a contract to purchase" the tract, pointing out that a public hearing will need to be held before any purchase decision is made.
Soil conditions at the current county-owned site have caused a steep increase in the school's site development costs, but school board members have proposed the purchase of the Sawyer site as a possible solution. They’ve said the Sawyer site also would provide enough land for future expansion of the school.
During public comment at the county commissioners' Aug. 1 meeting, numerous speakers were supportive of the N.C. 343 site for the new high school and sharply critical of the U.S. 158 site.
Common objections to the U.S. 158 site included traffic safety concerns, a belief the location is not central to the county, its distance from other county schools, and cost.
As school and county officials proceed with plans for the new 600-student school, they are discussing the idea of shifting a portion of the new building onto the Sawyer tract if it's acquired by the county. That shift could possibly bring some reduction in the cost of the site work.
A major factor that has driven up the site preparation cost at the N.C. 343 site is the amount of un-buildable soil or “overburden” that would have to be removed there.
But school board and county commissioners learned at a recent joint meeting that the Sawyer property is likely to have less of a problem with overburden. Site testing will be necessary to confirm that belief.
At this point county and school officials are seeking agreement on a scope for the project and a project budget in order to enable the design of the new school to be completed and construction to move forward.
The school board trimmed its original plans for the new high school by removing areas such as an auditorium, auxiliary gym and some classrooms in order to get the project budget to between $46 million and $47 million. That cost was based on $12.3 million in state grant funds and a $33 million bond referendum that voters approved in November 2020.
Since then, the county has received additional state funding that brings the total grant to $50 million. Combined with the $33 million bond referendum, the county has in theory a total of $83 million available for the school. Education officials, however, expect to reach some agreement with county officials to reduce the amount borrowed to lower the cost for county taxpayers.